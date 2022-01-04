ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Drug recall: Call your doctor if you have these common meds

By WKRC Staff
UpNorthLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Food and Drug Administration has recalled two different drugs in the last week. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. The second recall was for lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual...

upnorthlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Miami Herald

Company recalls a diabetes drug because it might have too much of a carcinogen

Viona Pharmaceuticals has recalled all 33 lots of type 2 diabetes drug 750 mg strength metformin with remaining shelf life after long-term testing on one of the lots revealed too much NDMA. NDMA, or N-nitrosodimethylamine, is classified as a probable human carcinogen and was the reason for numerous metformin recalls...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Recall#Meds#Wkrc#Viona Pharmaceuticals#Ndma
WEHT/WTVW

These drugs are NOT SAFE for use, FDA warns

(WEHT) — Edge Pharma recently announced they’ll be pulling all their drug products off shelves through a voluntary nationwide recall. As for the recall reason, the Food and Drug Administration states, “All products are being recalled due to process issues that could lead to a lack of sterility assurance for products intended to be sterile […]
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healio.com

Voluntary safety recall of contaminated metformin products

Viona Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is voluntarily recalling 33 lots of metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets, USP 750 mg, due to presence of N-Nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, according to a company statement. Levels of NDMA out of the specification range were observed for 25°C/60%RH long-term stability samples of lot number M008132 tested at 17...
INDUSTRY
BGR.com

New drug recall issued: Stop taking these cold & flu medicines immediately

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more After the COVID-19 drug recall from a few days ago, we’ll also warn you about a medicine recall that involves a different illness that’s in season in the winter. That’s the flu, an endemic infectious disease that’s been overshadowed in recent years by the novel coronavirus. Unlike the COVID drug recall that had no immediate effect on consumers, the new Rompe Pecho cold and flu drug recall is something you’ll want to pay attention to. That’s because you might currently own several brands of the cold and flu...
HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Doctor Argues Booster Shots Can Help Amid Spiking Omicron COVID Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientists have been trying to learn more about how effective the vaccines and booster doses are against the more contagious Omicron variant. Meanwhile, the surge in omicron variant cases has lead to an expansion of booster shots in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 12 to 15 on Monday. That same day the U.S set a global record for new COVID cases in the pandemic — more than 1 million. “As long as we have this many people unvaccinated, as long as we don’t have masking, this will continue in...
ROCHESTER, MN
Huron Daily Tribune

Study: Using cannabis with other medications carries risk

Cannabis use with other drugs may come with significant risks, a new study from Washington State University Suggests. Researchers with the university looked at cannabinoids and their metabolites and found that they interfere with enzymes that help metabolize drugs that are prescribed for a range of conditions, according to a release from earlier this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Emporia gazette.com

Diabetes drug recalled for cancer risk

A medicine prescribed to people with type 2 diabetes is being recalled, because a cancer-causing ingredient could be mixed in. The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that Viona Pharmaceuticals is recalling Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets nationwide. The medicine could be contaminated with NDMA, which laboratory tests have found can...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Taking Pfizer’s COVID Pill Along With Other Meds Could Be a Bad Idea

Pfizer and Merck endeared the world recently when their COVID pills got approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But as expected, taking the drugs under certain circumstances is certainly not a good idea, as in the case of pretty much any other medications. The new COVID pills can...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

8 recent drug recalls

Here are eight recalls drug companies issued in December, as listed by the FDA. 1. Taro Pharmaceuticals recalled one lot of its clobetasol propionate ointment Dec. 30 after detecting the presence of Ralstonia pickettii bacteria. 2. Viona Pharmaceuticals recalled 33 lots of its metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets Dec. 28 over...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Weather Channel

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization to Pfizer's First Oral Pill Against COVID-19

As the Omicron variant spreads globally, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Pfizer antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 along with caution for people with certain pre-existing conditions heralding a new era for the future, over-the-counter treatment of the deadly respiratory disease that has killed millions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxb.com

FDA Authorizes the First Two Covid-19 Anti-Viral Pill Treatments

With the U.S. entering it’s busiest travel day of the the holiday season, health experts such as Dr. Fauci are warning against celebrating in large gatherings. Omicron has now been identified in all 50 states and is officially the dominant strain in numerous countries including the U.S., Denmark, Portugal and the U.K. But despite President Biden’s plans for the roll out of at-home Covid testing kits and more, the World Health Organization is urging caution this Christmas. They suggest attending small get-togethers, or cancel any events altogether. But hope is on the horizon because the FDA has authorized not one, but two Covid-19 anti-viral pill treatments. Pfizer’s Paxloid was cleared yesterday, and Merck’s Molnupiravir earlier this morning. While they sought separate authorization through the FDA, both at-home treatments have shown to greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization or death. The U.S. government has already spent billions of dollars acquiring 10 million treatment courses from Pfizer and 3.1 million from Merck. Health experts recommend people who are high risk take the pills as soon as possible after diagnosis or before symptoms.
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

FDA Lifts 11-Month Hold on Spero's Lung Disease Drug

On Tuesday, Spero Therapeutics announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had lifted the clinical hold made by the agency on February 2021 for its Phase IIa trial of SPR720. The drug is an oral antimicrobial agent being studied in patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease (NTM-PD). The clinical...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy