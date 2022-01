A Williamson woman has been charged as an accessory after the fact for a secondary role she played in a recent murder. According to the criminal complaint, last week the West Virginia State Police arrested Stephanie Michelle Teeters, 40, after she allegedly lied to officers during their investigation into the Dec. 8 murder of Curtis Artis, who allegedly was shot to death by Teeters' boyfriend Pierre Antonellieo Taylor.

WILLIAMSON, WV ・ 9 DAYS AGO