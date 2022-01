The late 2021 growth sell-off has been more devastating than any previous one, shedding 20% in just one month. My tech-growth portfolio was created two years ago and became a 3-bagger in 2020 driven by NIO (NIO) and Pinterest (PINS). However, in 2021 the portfolio has continued to perform rather similar as Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest (ARKK), which means the 2020 performance has been decimated due to two prolonged sell-offs (February-May and November-December), which indeed have seen both of these companies (and others) shed over 50% from their ATH.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO