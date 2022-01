Jerica D. Wortham is a poet and the director of the Greenwood Art Project, a citywide public art installation comprising 30-plus projects to commemorate the 1921 Tulsa race massacre in Oklahoma. She is also the founder and director of J’Parlé Art Group Inc. I wasn’t trying to be revolutionary I was just trying to say something To share something Be something more than that moment It was for me I wasn’t trying to transform anyone’s life But my own But then it happened I opened my mouth And there it was Art Now it took me a minute to call it this I hadn’t at that point considered myself an artist I was...

VISUAL ART ・ 14 DAYS AGO