Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

The Duchess of Sussex will receive a “substantial amount” in damages from The Mail on Sunday following her win in the long-running copyright and privacy cases against the publication and Mail Online.In August 2018, Meghan Markle sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), which owns The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter she had written to her father, Thomas Markle.Meghan won her case earlier this year when a High Court judge ruled in her favour without a full trial.At the time, Meghan said she had been the face of “deception,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO