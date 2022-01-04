ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Irsay family donation to go towards Riley Children's Hospital mental health expansion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Irsay family is donating more than $600,000 to Riley Children’s Hospital as part of its Kicking the Stigma campaign.

The money will go towards an expansion of Riley’s Be Happy Program, allowing the hospital to hire psychologists for the hotline.

Healthcare providers can use the hotline when they’re seeking information about mental health issues in children and adolescents.

“Our state, our country, really the whole world, we simply do not have enough pediatric psychiatrists and other mental health clinicians and the pandemic has made the problem so much worse,” said Dr. Leslie Hulvershorn, Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Riley Children’s Health.

“What they’re doing is innovative, and unique, and is helping children right now and they could do so much more if they had more resources,” said Kalen Jackson, Vice Chair/Owner of the Indianapolis Colts.

The hotline is open to all healthcare providers in the state. They just have to register first.

