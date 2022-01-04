Alton Wines / GO'C

This simple, bright, yet comforting sauce features a couple of perks, the best being you can finish the bottle of white wine you use as you’re enjoying your dinner. I like an easy-to-drink, dry white wine like Pinot Grigio, but you can also use Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay for the best results here. You just don’t want to use a wine that’s too sweet and cloying. It’ll be the type of wine where, after you take the first sip, you smack your lips together and think, Ahh, how crisp! Whatever wine you choose, the rest of the ingredients you most likely already have in your pantry or fridge. You can use this sauce for chicken, scallops, or shrimp, but we like it with pasta since cooking pasta leaves you with one magic ingredient: that starchy pasta liquid that’s the key to many delicious sauces. Keep a measuring cup right next to the pot as you’re cooking so you don’t forget to scoop some out before draining. I for one have done it before and felt super-sad about myself afterward.

