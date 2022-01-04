ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Architecture

Alton Wines / GO'C

By Curated by Paula Pintos
ArchDaily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManufacturers: Luminii, Arcadia Custom, Cedar siding, Concrete Floors, Crystalite, Halo, Liton, OLDCASTLE - Windows, Sun Shading, Tech Lighting, Trueform Concrete. Text description provided by the architects. Inhabiting a wave-like landform just outside Walla Walla, Alton Wines nestles itself into an existing cove that is formed by the surrounding vineyards. A long...

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

Wine Social / LAB404

Text description provided by the architects. Wine Social is a cultural space where you can experience wine in comfort through blind tasting of 5 wines curated by a sommelier. The concept is a new world opening up when you open the secret gate, walk a narrow path and enter a white cave and a space under the sky where darkness and light coexist.
FOOD & DRINKS
Martha's Vineyard Times

Wine and dine

Feeling like giving yourself a gift after the holidays? Join La Soffitta in Vineyard Haven for an Italian wine dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 6 pm, and prepare your taste buds for a dazzling culinary experience. Food and wine pairings and menus vary for this $100 event. Call 508-687-9448 to make a reservation.
RESTAURANTS
thetahoeweekly.com

Wine Resolutions for 2022

My hope is that the above title is more than just a catchy, if kitschy, one. This is one writer’s attempt to bring you some fun, adventure and joy to your world, by encouraging you to use your love of wine as a painter’s palette to splash on. Take this as guide to soul-lifting exercises using wine as a medium. These resolutions are also a playful way to learn about wine, whether you are a beginner or a wine geek. And can’t we all use a little more play in our lives right about now?
DRINKS
news3lv.com

Valley Cheese & Wine

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Holiday celebrations call for Champagne, but people often associate Champagne with dollar signs!. Diana Brier from Valley Cheese & Wine joins us live to talk about how to get this year’s bubbly no matter your budget.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Vineyards#Winery#Long Drive#Alton Wines#Luminii Arcadia Custom#Concrete Floors#Oldcastle Windows#Sun Shading#Tech Lighting
Coast News

Taste of Wine’s Top 10 wines of 2021

A parade of wines for our annual “Top 10 Wines” list is positioned around my computer on Christmas eve. These wines have made the cut from hundreds of other wines with reams of paper scribbles from online and in-person wineries, wine shops, wine departments in supermarkets, hotels and restaurants.
DRINKS
wypr.org

Red wine gift ideas

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60. Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite. Buena Vista "Ch. Buena Vista" Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley '18 *** $$. (One of the earliest Napa cabs, still ruling like a king)
PRICE, MD
Central Virginian

Wine or beer? Why not both?

Whatever the answer, Southern Revere Cellars has you covered. “We wanted to be a place that both [wine and beer] people could hang out and you could satisfy everyone in your group,” said Sheridan Grime, one of Southern Revere’s owners. The family-owned winery and brewery on East Jack...
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Wine 101: Pét-Nat

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by E. & J. Gallo Winery. At Gallo, we exist to serve enjoyment in moments that matter. The hallmark of our company has always been an unwavering commitment to making quality wine and spirits. Whether it’s getting Barefoot and having a great time, making every day sparkle with La Marca Prosecco, or continuing our legacy with Louis Martini in Napa, we want to welcome new friends to wine and share in all of life’s moments.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
Food52

Pasta With White Wine Sauce

This simple, bright, yet comforting sauce features a couple of perks, the best being you can finish the bottle of white wine you use as you’re enjoying your dinner. I like an easy-to-drink, dry white wine like Pinot Grigio, but you can also use Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay for the best results here. You just don’t want to use a wine that’s too sweet and cloying. It’ll be the type of wine where, after you take the first sip, you smack your lips together and think, Ahh, how crisp! Whatever wine you choose, the rest of the ingredients you most likely already have in your pantry or fridge. You can use this sauce for chicken, scallops, or shrimp, but we like it with pasta since cooking pasta leaves you with one magic ingredient: that starchy pasta liquid that’s the key to many delicious sauces. Keep a measuring cup right next to the pot as you’re cooking so you don’t forget to scoop some out before draining. I for one have done it before and felt super-sad about myself afterward.
RECIPES
wspa.com

Types of Sparkling Wine

How about some bubbles for your new year celebration? Alexander Lopez is here with us this morning with some different types of sparkling wine.
DRINKS
KATU.com

The Best Pacific Northwest Wines

The holidays are a busy time between all the gift wrapping, online shopping and dinner parties, so make sure you’re carving time out for yourself to toast to the season! Certified Sommelier and Martha Stewart wine writer Sarah Tracey joined us to break down the best Pacific Northwest wines for every holiday activity and feast you have coming up.
DRINKS
FOX2now.com

Wine-down the wine for a dry-ish January

It’s not exactly all or nothing when doing a dry January. Wine blogger Megan Greco brought in her favorite wines if you want to do a dry-ish January. She went over how many calories and the sugar amount in a glass of wine. You can still have your wine and drink it too!
DRINKS
goodshomedesign.com

Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
HOME & GARDEN
iheart.com

This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In All Of Arizona

Fine dining may not be an every day thing, but it's good to feel fancy and special even for a little bit. Whether you're on a staycation or a fancy date night, expensive restaurants are fun every now and then. LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's most expensive restaurants....
ARIZONA STATE
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy