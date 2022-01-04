ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Food Prices That Will Continue to Rise in 2022

wbwn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of supply chain issues, labor shortages and high demand these six grocery items will continue to rise in price this...

www.wbwn.com

Reuters

World food prices hit 10-year high in 2021

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - World food prices jumped 28% in 2021 to their highest level in a decade and hopes for a return to more stable market conditions this year are slim, the U.N.'s food agency said on Thursday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Next raises profit outlook again but warns of further price rises

Retail chain Next has delivered yet another profit upgrade thanks to soaring demand for partywear over Christmas, but warned over steeper price hikes in the year ahead.The group said festive trading was better than expected, with total full-price sales up 20% against pre-pandemic levels two years ago in the eight weeks to December 25 after it rang up £70 million more sales than forecast.Chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson told the PA news agency that the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus failed to dent trading as demand for formal wear “came back with a vengeance” in the company’s final...
BUSINESS
wlds.com

Retail Fertilizer Price Rise To Cause Food Cost Inflation in 2022

Retail fertilizer prices have risen to record highs, starting in the Fall. According to a DTN survey in November, 7 of 8 major fertilizer prices posted an average cost of $522 a ton in the fourth week of October. According to RFD-TV, a December report showed that recorded prices are starting to slow down some with just 3 out of the 8 major fertilizers moving slightly higher.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

What will happen to food prices in 2022?

The new year will see inflation rates that will continue to impact the food industry and cause prices to rise at grocery stores across the country. Research firm IRI says food prices are estimated to rise by five percent during the first half of 2022. However, the level of increases will depend on each grocery store and its location.
ECONOMY
azbigmedia.com

U.S. home prices rise to new record high

The median home sale price rose 14.6% year over year to a new all-time high of $361,171 during the four-week period ending December 26, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This comes as the number of homes for sale fell to a record low.
REAL ESTATE
drgnews.com

Supply and demand controlling farmland prices going into 2022

U.S. farmland supply-and-demand is different than in recent years. As commodity prices rose this year and investor interest returned to the market, the supply of available farmland followed suit. Randy Dickhut of Farmers National Company tells Ag Web Dot Com that over the past year, most of the Grain Belt...
AGRICULTURE
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Don't blame Biden on gas prices, food prices is another question

2021 ends this week. It has been quite a year. 425,000 American deaths were attributed to COVID-19, up 40,000 over 2020. The retail gasoline price in America is over $1 more per gallon than it was on Jan. 1, 2021. Gas is higher than it has been since 2014. Food prices have risen more this year than they did in the past decade. Beef, pork, and chicken prices are respectively 26.2 percent, 19.2 percent, and 14.8 percent higher this year than last. The Food Price Index, which tracks global prices of agriculture commodities used in making food, rose 30 percent in the past year. The annual inflation rate in the U.S. rose 6.3 percent in 2021, the highest in 30 years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
stjosephpost.com

Price of food moves higher in November

The USDA says the Consumer Price Index for Food moved higher in November, rising 0.5 percent from October to reach levels that are 6.1 percent higher than November 2020. The level of food price inflation varies depending on whether the food was purchased for consumption at home or away from home.
BUSINESS
Economy
KTLA

U.S. home prices surge again as housing market continues to boom

U.S. home prices surged again in October as the housing market continues to boom in the wake of last year’s coronavirus recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, out Tuesday, climbed 18.4% in October from a year earlier. The gain marked a slight deceleration from a 19.1% year-over-year increase in September but was […]
REAL ESTATE
kyma.com

Food manufacturers to raise prices in 2022

Marketing research and manufacturers make price announcements. U.S. (KYMA, KECY/ NBC) - Several food manufacturers announced plans to raise prices for many items in 2022. Items from coffee to condiments will have their prices raised by at least 5% but other products may reach as high as 20%. Many of...
ECONOMY
fooddive.com

As food prices rise, survey finds thresholds where consumers stop buying

Consumers will stop buying a food, beverage or nutrition item when its price increases an average of 40%, according to a new survey commissioned by Ingredient Communications and conducted by SurveyGoo. The December online survey asked more than 1,000 consumers in the U.S. and U.K. to pick a point at which they would no longer purchase different items because of a price increase.
RETAIL
BGR.com

Don’t be surprised if grocery prices for these items surge this year

The daily total of Covid cases in the US has now reached 1 million, while stimulus checks have dried up, inflation is soaring, and grocery prices are similarly on the rise. Welcome to 2022, which has yet to offer any indication that it will present a dramatic turnaround from the malaise we've now spent some 24 months living through. But, who knows. Maybe fate will surprise us.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Benzinga

Rising Lumber Prices Add Over $18K To New Home Prices: Report

The recent spike in lumber prices has created a simultaneous spike in the costs of newly-constructed single-family homes, according to data released by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). What Happened: Lumber prices peaked at $1,500 per thousand board feet last May before declining through late August – only...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Lithium Prices Point To Rising EV Prices In 2022

Electric vehicle prices could further rise in 2022 as the supply of lithium carbonate, a key ingredient in battery making, struggles to keep up with the sharp rise in demand. What Happened: Benchmark price of lithium carbonate soared to a new high in 2021 and price in China was just over $41,060 a ton, which is more than five times higher than last January and above previous records, Nikkei Asia reported.
INDUSTRY
fox26houston.com

SURVEY: Which grocery stores have the lowest prices?

HOUSTON - Inflation has driven up grocery prices by 5.4% this year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, especially on meats. Ground beef is up 18%, eggs are up 29%, and if you want to bring home the bacon, you'll pay 28% to do it. Before you head out...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

