Susman Godfrey Names Second New Leader After Founder’s Death

bloomberglaw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSusman Godfrey on Tuesday named Vineet Bhatia as managing partner in the second leadership change at the boutique litigation firm since founder Steve Susman died in 2020. Bhatia, who has been with the firm since 1996, will work alongside Kalpana Srinivasan, who was named managing partner in August 2020. Susman had...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Reuters

New co-managing partner elected at Texas-based trial firm Susman Godfrey

(Reuters) - Vineet Bhatia has been elected as the next co-managing partner at Houston-based litigation firm Susman Godfrey, taking over for Neal Manne, who held the position for more than 10 years, the firm said Tuesday. Manne was co-managing partner with founding partner Stephen Susman until Susman died in 2020...
bloomberglaw.com

Vinson & Elkins Tops Big Law in Taking on Activist Investors

Vinson & Elkins LLP helped companies fight more activist shareholder campaigns than its Big Law competitors in 2021, as investors sitting on record amounts of capital ramped up proxy battles. The Houston-based law firm advised companies on 38 activist campaigns in 2021, with shareholder stakes valued at $4.8 billion, according...
bloomberglaw.com

Billionaire Perelman’s Holding Company Lawyer Joins Kaplan Firm

Timothy S. Martin, former general counsel at billionaire investor Ron Perelman’s holding company, is joining litigation boutique Kaplan Hecker & Fink as a partner. Martin was an in-house litigator at the company, MacAndrews & Forbes Inc., for more than 12 years, the firm said in a statement. At MacAndrews, his legal work encompassed areas such as pharmaceutical, financial services, food, gaming and defense.
bloomberglaw.com

DLA Piper Adds Capital Markets Lawyer Alan Seem in California

California capital markets and transactions lawyer Alan Seem has joined DLA Piper from Jones Day, the law firm announced Monday. Seem, who joins as a partner in the firm’s corporate practice in Northern California, represents companies in securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital transactions, and private equity investments. He also advises companies and their boards on environmental, social and governance (ESG) and other disclosure-related matters, DLA Piper said in an announcement.
The Associated Press

Perfect Corp.’s Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, Recognized by 2021 Tech Trailblazers Awards as a Top Female Leader in Tech

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2021-- The 2021 Tech Trailblazers Awards has recognized Perfect Corp.’s Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, as one of the top pioneers in the tech industry. Perfect Corp. is the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, and developer of the Complete Suite of Beauty and Fashion Tech SaaS solutions. At this year’s Tech Trailblazers awards, Alice Chang was recognized in the Female CxO Trailblazers classification. This prestigious category recognizes CxO’s within enterprise tech startups who demonstrate key leadership qualities and proven achievements, celebrating leaders who are driving innovation, implementing and encouraging agile practices, promoting diversity, and contributing to the wider tech community.
Variety

Entertainment Lawyer Christopher Chatham Joins Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

Christopher Chatham has made the leap from boutique firm to legal powerhouse. The attorney, who represents television personality Phil McGraw and his show “Dr. Phil” alongside a variety of other TV properties, has moved from his Los Angeles-based Chatham Law Group to partner at the Entertainment Group in the L.A. office of Manatt, Phelps and Phillips, a firm that includes 450 professionals in multiple U.S. locations. Chatham (above, left) is accompanied in the move by Chatham Law associate Sandra Bignone (above, right) At Manatt, Chatham will continue to serve as legal counsel to prominent entertainment industry figures and structure deals with major networks,...
bloomberglaw.com

Goodwin Poaches Silicon Valley Tech Lawyer Sikes From Jones Day

David Sikes has joined Goodwin Procter’s technology practice as a partner in the law firm’s Silicon Valley office. Sikes, who was a partner at Jones Day for more than a decade, advises technology and life sciences clients in venture capital transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and other matters, the firm said in an announcement Tuesday. He also assists venture capital funds and corporate venture capital arms on financing.
MarketWatch

Trajector withdraws plans for IPO, less than 2 months after initial filing

Trajector Inc. filed Tuesday to withdraw its previous filing for an initial public offering, "effective immediately." The Florida-based benefits management software company had filed to go public on Oct. 18, but had not yet determined the number of shares to offer, the expected price of the IPO, the number of shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO or the ticker symbol. Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Stifel were the lead underwriters. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, but did request to the Securities and Exchange Commission that all fees paid in connection with the IPO filing be credited to the company's account for future use. The company's withdrawal comes during a time of investor disdain for IPO shares, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 12.0% during the past three months while the S&P 500 has rallied 11.5%.
Reuters

Fried Frank hires husband-and-wife IP partners from McDermott

(Reuters) - Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson said Tuesday it has hired married intellectual property litigators Nicole Jantzi and Paul Schoenhard away from McDermott Will & Emery in Washington, D.C. The pair were partners in McDermott's global IP practice group, which Jantzi led. Jantzi said they have been working...
bloomberglaw.com

Pensions Improved in 2021. Companies May Abandon Them in 2022

Large corporate pension plans significantly improved their financial footing in 2021, setting up the new year for more pension risk transfers and big companies exiting defined-benefit retirement plans altogether. The aggregate pension funding status of 361 top Fortune 1000 companies improved to 96% last year, according to a new. Willis...
Reuters

Wells Fargo's chief risk officer to leave -memo

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co Chief Risk Officer Mandy Norton will retire in June, according to a memo seen by Reuters that said the bank will name a successor in coming weeks. Norton joined Wells in June of 2018, just months after the U.S. Federal Reserve imposed...
bloomberglaw.com

Trulieve Cannabis Beats Grow Facility Quality Investor Suit (1)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. fought off accusations it misled investors about the quality of its marijuana growing facilities and related-party transactions after a federal court in Florida threw out the case. Investors allege the medical marijuana firm, which has offices in Florida and went public in Canada in 2018, made material...
investing.com

Bridgewater CEO McCormick steps down to run for Senate

(Reuters) -Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive Officer David McCormick (NYSE:MKC) has stepped down from his role to run for an open United States Senate seat in Pennsylvania, the world's largest hedge fund said on Monday. The Westport, Connecticut-based company appointed Deputy CEO Nir Bar Dea and co-Chair of operating board of...
bloomberglaw.com

Purdue Judge Gives Sacklers Until Jan. 14 to Negotiate New Deal

The billionaire owners of Purdue Pharma have until Jan. 14 to make a deal with nine states and the District of Columbia to rewrite the drug-maker’s bankruptcy-exit plan after it was rejected by a higher court last month. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge. Robert D. Drain. laid out general terms to...
