Boulder County Students Petition For Late School Start After Marshall Fire

Photo: Getty Images

Students in the Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) have started a petition to delay the start of the return date following winter break and the Marshall Fire.

According to FOX31 , the students are expected to return to school on Wednesday, January 5.

“This isn’t something that just affected a few of us. It affected all of us,” Emma Hecht , a sophomore at Centaurus High School told FOX31 .

Hecht and Kai Nelson , a freshman at Monarch High School, started the petition to delay the start of the school in the district to help families who lost everything in the tragic fires.

“It won't even have been a week since the fire. All we are asking is for a few more days to get back into a sense of rhythm,” said Hecht.

The fire that started Thursday, December 30, burned over 6,200 acres and destroyed nearly 1,000 buildings across Superior, Louisville, and unincorporated Boulder County.

According to FOX31 , representatives with the school district say they hear the students and understand their demands.

The Chief Communications Officer with BVSD, Randy Barber , said the district's first day back on Wednesday won't be about academics.

The district's website posted the following statement:

"Our hearts remain with all of you.

As you may know, my family and I call Louisville home – and our house was in the evacuation zone. I, however, cannot imagine the loss being experienced by families whose homes have been significantly damaged or that are a complete loss. This is something that will take time to heal and recover from – and, as I have said before, the entire Boulder Valley School District stands with you and will be with you however long it takes.

Since my update last night I have visited the majority of the schools in the fire zone. I have also heard from a number of families and students regarding our decision to reopen.

What I want you to know is that we are opening schools on Wednesday because schools are the center of our community and we need to be there to support those who need it.

This is not about academics. We are not opening up our schools on Wednesday to jump in to lessons. We are opening up our schools because our students and community need us during this difficult time."