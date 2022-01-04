ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Melyssa Ford Gushes About Relationship With Drake, So N.O.R.E Asks If He Ate The Groceries

By Alex Zephyr
Cassius
Cassius
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdUIG_0dcj3MR700

Source: YoouTube / Revolt

Melyssa Ford showed up on a recent episode of Drink Champs , and podcast host N.O.R.E. delved right into the video vixen’s rumored romance with her fellow Canadian Drake . Ford appeared caught off-guard at the suggestion, but N.O.R.E. didn’t buy her reaction. Therefore, he cut straight to the chase and asked Ford, ““[So] Drake ate the a** ?”

Ford danced around the bold question. “Here’s the thing,” she told N.O.R.E. and co-host DJ EFN, “you’ll never have full confirmation as to what actually transpired… That’s an assumption on your part!” So N.O.R.E. then didn’t want to leave anything to assumptions. He pressed Ford further to know if she and the 6 God ever did the horizontal lambada, and she was more direct that time. “No,” she told the Drink Champs hosts, “we actually did not.”

Ford went on to explain that what drew she and Drizzy together was certain traits they had in common, such as being biracial Canucks and Scorpios. Oh, and his mind.  “I cannot lie — part of the attraction with him is how smart and cerebral and Canadian he was,” she continued. “We spoke the same non-verbal language… There was an unspoken language, and I really, truly f**king adored him. I did.”

While the model may have been coy around the fellas this time around, there was a moment when Ford wasn’t as shy about her involvement with Drake. In fact, she was sharing the rapper with Toccara Jones, and Ford’s review of Drake was less than glowing.

On her podcast I’m Here For The Food , she spoke on how Drizzy was a “greedy, gluttonous m*thaf*cka” and that she and Jones were “each a seven-course meal,” so she passed the 6 God off to her homegirl. “[Toccara’s] telling me we’re dating the same guy,” she said last year to her co-host Blue Telusma and Jones, “and you know what I said to [Toccara]? I said, ‘Knock yourself out!’ I said, ‘Knock yourself out!’ And I didn’t have to have a conversation with [Drake].

Check out the clip below to see what else she had to say about the man she “adored,” and tell us if you think they should give their love another try!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Melyssa Ford (@melyssaford)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melyssa Ford
Person
Drizzy
Person
N.o.r.e.
Person
Toccara Jones
Person
Drake
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue

Jennifer Lopez Will Never Tire Of Her Princess Dresses

Jennifer Lopez has been serving killer looks since the late ’90s. As a red-carpet veteran, she knows exactly how to command attention, and there are a few methods she swears by to ensure maximum impact. Number one: poise. Armed with her ever-present glow and unrivalled smize, J Lo owns any space she happens to glide into. Ultra-groomed hair and flawless make-up are also top priorities: think bouncy caramel waves and a sultry smoky eye.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groceries#Yooutube Revolt#Drink Champs#Canadian#Biracial Canucks
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Sad-Looking Tristan Thompson Shows Up At Daughter True's Dance Class, Hours Before Admitting Maralee Nichols' Baby Is His & Issuing Apology To Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson looked sad arriving at his daughter True's dance class hours before admitting to the world that DNA results prove he's the father of Maralee Nichols' child. The 30-year-old NBA player may have been hoping to see Khloé Kardashian as he showed in a blacked-out SUV. Getting out of the luxury ride, Tristan immediately spotted the paparazzi.
NBA
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
744
Followers
530
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy