Report: Joey Cora to be hired as Mets third base coach

Buck Showalter’s coaching staff is reportedly starting to come together.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post , Joey Cora is set to become the Mets new third base coach, as the two sides are finalizing an agreement. Cora has spent the last five seasons as the third base coach for the Pirates, and has also coached with the Marlins and White Sox, winning a World Series as third base coach for Chicago in 2005. He played 11 years in the bigs and made one All-Star team.

Cora’s brother Alex is currently the manager for the Red Sox.

Cora would replace Gary DiSarcina, who was the third base coach for the last three years. He was not brought back to New York after the coaching staff shakeup that also included former manager Luis Rojas not returning.

Showalter and the Mets still need to hire a hitting coach, bench coach, and first base coach.

