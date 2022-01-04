ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Joey Cora to be hired as Mets third base coach

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5zt4_0dcj35W100

Buck Showalter’s coaching staff is reportedly starting to come together.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post , Joey Cora is set to become the Mets new third base coach, as the two sides are finalizing an agreement. Cora has spent the last five seasons as the third base coach for the Pirates, and has also coached with the Marlins and White Sox, winning a World Series as third base coach for Chicago in 2005. He played 11 years in the bigs and made one All-Star team.

Cora’s brother Alex is currently the manager for the Red Sox.

Cora would replace Gary DiSarcina, who was the third base coach for the last three years. He was not brought back to New York after the coaching staff shakeup that also included former manager Luis Rojas not returning.

Showalter and the Mets still need to hire a hitting coach, bench coach, and first base coach.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/5/21: Mariners Coaches, Joey Cora, and Jason Derulo

Good morning everybody! Let’s get this Wednesday kicked off with some news from around baseball. Shannon Drayer explained how the Mariners will deploy their huge big league coaching staff in 2022. Around the league... In his latest story at ESPN (for subscribers), Jeff Passan provides updates on the CBA...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees manager Buck Showalter set to make 1st Mets coaching staff hire

Former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter is assembling his new coaching staff with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “The Mets are finalizing an agreement with Joey Cora to become the new third-base coach, sources told The Post on Tuesday. The 56-year-old Cora spent the last five seasons in the same role with the Pirates.”
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Joey Cora, Alex Cora’s Brother, Hired By Mets After Pirates Firing

Joey Cora reportedly has landed back on his feet after the Pittsburgh Pirates fired him earlier this offseason. Cora, the older brother of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, “finalizing an agreement” with the New York Mets to serve as their third base coach, according to Mike Puma of The New York Post. Puma’s report came after Raul Ramos of the Spanish-language site “Con Las Bases Llenas” said the sides were “in talks” regarding the deal.
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Empire Sports Media

Former Yankees outfielder announces his retirement

Former New York Yankees’ outfielder Cameron Maybin announced his retirement this week, via Twitter. The 34-year-old speedster didn’t quite have the star-level career many forecasted in his early days as a prospect, but he was a solid contributor for years. He thanked the fans, his family, his wife...
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reveals He Has A Terminal Illness

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with a terminal illness at 60. Jim Corsi, a former MLB relief pitcher, has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Stage IV liver cancer and colon cancer. His doctor has reportedly told him that he doesn’t have very long to live.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Cora
Larry Brown Sports

Ken Rosenthal releases statement in response to losing MLB Network job

Ken Rosenthal shared a statement on Monday in response to a report about him losing his job with MLB Network. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Monday about Rosenthal’s status. He said that Rosenthal was quietly taken off-air by MLB Network in 2020 for about three months due to criticism of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Marchand further reported that Rosenthal has since been forced out at MLB Network entirely, as the reporter’s contract was not renewed for 2022.
MLB
FanSided

Curt Schilling wouldn’t wear a Red Sox cap on his Hall of Fame plaque

Curt Schilling still holds a grudge against the Boston Red Sox. Curt Schilling‘s chances of being inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame are trending in the wrong direction but he’s already put plenty of thought into which team he plans to represent if he does get in. Spoiler Alert: It won’t be the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
The Spun

Longtime Major League Pitcher Died Tuesday At 60

Jim Corsi, a longtime MLB pitcher, died on Tuesday after a battle with liver and colon cancer. He was 60 years old. Corsi spent his professional baseball career as a reliver for several teams including the Athletics, Astros, Marlins, Red Sox and Orioles. He compiled a 22-24 record with a 3.25 ERA during his career.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Third Base#The New York Post#Marlins#White Sox#The Red Sox#Ryanchichester1 Follow
theScore

5 MLB teams that will be better in 2022

A busy pre-lockout spending spree, which saw more than $1 billion spent on free agents, set the stage for what should be an interesting season of baseball as several teams look better on paper thanks to their cash-spending ways. Here are five teams that got better before the 2022 campaign...
MLB
CBS Sports

Former Red Sox reliever Jim Corsi reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Jim Corsi, the former right-handed MLB relief pither and Massachusetts native who pitched parts of three seasons for the Red Sox, has revealed that he's battling terminal cancer. Specifically, Corsi recently shared with CBS Boston that he's been diagnosed with stage IV colon and liver cancer. In his interview with...
MLB
New York Post

Noah Syndergaard reacts to MLB Network dumping Ken Rosenthal

Ken Rosenthal’s exit from MLB Network made big waves in the baseball world. As The Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Monday, the venerable MLB insider is out at the league’s television network ostensibly over previous criticism of commissioner Rob Manfred. Noah Syndergaard, the former Met who signed...
MLB
Sporting News

Ken Rosenthal broke an MLB commandment: Thou shalt not speak ill of Rob Manfred

MLB Network: Happy talk about the national pastime, all the time. Or else. The league media arm executed the "or else" recently by not renewing network insider Ken Rosenthal's contract. His offense? Per Andrew Marchand of the York Post, it was less-than-glowing words he wrote about MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on the pages of one of Rosenthal's other employers, The Athletic, during the COVID-related labor battle of 2020.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Released Giants Player Was Falling Asleep In Meetings

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. New York signed Wilson shortly after the 2021 season kicked off. Unfortunately, the latest report from Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggests Wilson’s conduct got him kicked off the team. “Isaiah Wilson released from the practice...
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy