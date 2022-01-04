ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer window: Your wishlist for City this January

By BBC Sport
BBC
 1 day ago

The transfer window opened on Saturday and will remain open for business...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle close on Kieran Trippier deal to kickstart January rebuild

Newcastle are hopeful of completing a deal for England defender Kieran Trippier as they prepare to launch their January rescue mission in earnest.It is understood ongoing discussions between the Magpies, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Atletico Madrid are progressing in encouraging fashion, and reports from Spain on Tuesday suggested the full-back did not train with his teammates.Trippier played the full 90 minutes in Atletico’s 2-0 La Liga victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and pointedly took his time after the final whistle to applaud fans who watched him help the club claim its first league title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dion Sanderson back at Wolves as Birmingham announce Teden Mengi signing

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson has been recalled from his loan at Birmingham The 22-year-old centre-back joined the Sky Bet Championship outfit last summer on a deal that was due to last for the whole 2021-22 season.Having made 16 appearances for Blues, he returns to Wolves at a time when Romain Saiss is preparing to represent Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations and Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera remain injured.Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said on the club’s website: “For Dion to be playing week in, week out at Championship level has been fantastic for his development. It prepares him...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Transfer Window#Do You Want To#Manchester City
The Independent

Thiago Silva signs one-year contract extension at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has extended his contract by one year to remain at the club through the 2022-23 campaign.Brazil international Silva joined the Blues from Paris St Germain during the summer of 2020, and has made 56 appearances.“To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club, so I’m very happy to stay for another season,” Silva said on the Chelsea website.“I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.🎶 Ohh Thiago...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham have more Covid-19 concerns ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final at Chelsea

Tottenham have been hit by fresh coronavirus concerns ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Chelsea.Spurs already had an outbreak that affected nine first-team players in December and saw two games called off, but boss Antonio Conte says there are now another couple of potential issues in the camp.They are waiting for results of PCR tests while Conte is also hoping there are no further new positive tests on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s trip to the European champions.“We are checking a couple of situations, we’ll see,” he said. “We are checking a couple of situations about Covid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Thomas Tuchel after being dropped by Chelsea coach

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Thomas Tuchel for a controversial interview released last week, which led the Chelsea coach to drop the striker for Sunday’s game against Liverpool.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter Milan last summer.Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.On Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel told media: “We were happy we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

What the papers sayNewcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according to the Telegraph. A fee of £30million had reportedly been discussed to secure the Magpies a statement signing. Botman is said to be interested in the move, but Lille are determined to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman. The same paper reports Newcastle are also chasing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.The Daily Mail writes Christian Eriksen could move to the Premier League though it is not reported which clubs are interested in the midfielder. The Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool ask to postpone Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal

Liverpool have requested the EFL postpones their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal on Thursday as the club struggles to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 among players and staff.The manager Jurgen Klopp missed Sunday’s Premier League match at Chelsea after testing positive for the virus last week along with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defender Joel Matip, forward Roberto Firmino and three other members of staff. More positive cases have developed this week causing the club’s Kirkby training ground to be closed on Tuesday.Injuries have added to Liverpool’s problems while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have all now departed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester United will host Wolves in a Premier League this evening and Ralf Rangnick’s side will attempt to climb up the table.The Red Devils are currently seventh in the table after a poor run of form and the interim boss has admitted he hasn’t made the progression at the club he was hoping for.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man United host WolvesRangnick partly blames the Covid outbreak at the club, saying: “Every coach, every ambitious coach - and there’s no difference between other coaches and myself in that area - wants to take faster steps and larger...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joao Moutinho wants more from Wolves after ‘deserved’ win over Manchester United

Match-winner Joao Moutinho wants more of the same after Wolves outplayed Manchester United on their way to a first Old Trafford victory since 1980.Bruno Lage’s well-drilled side outfought and out-thought the hosts on their return from an enforced two-week due to coronavirus-related postponements.Wolves managed a remarkable 15 shots in an impressive first half that was followed by a memorable late winner off the boot of experienced midfielder Moutinho.The 35-year-old was quick to praise the team effort after sealing the 1-0 triumph and hopes Wolves’ first win at Old Trafford in 42 years can provide the platform for further success.“For me,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte yet to speak to Tottenham about January transfer plans

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is waiting for a meeting with the club over transfer plans this month.Conte intends to speak to chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici about how his squad can be improved during the January transfer window, which opened on Saturday.The Italian wanted extra time to evaluate his players and he is now ready to report back on those he wants to move forward with.“My expectation is to speak with my club and then to tell them my opinions,” he said ahead of his first return to Chelsea in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku says sorry to upset Chelsea fans after controversial interview

Romelu Lukaku has offered a direct apology to Chelsea supporters in a bid to build bridges after his controversial interview revealing unhappiness at Stamford Bridge.The club-record signing has already said sorry internally at Chelsea and returned to training, but has now moved to address Blues fans personally.The Belgium striker fell in hot water with Chelsea after telling Sky Sport Italy last week of his dissatisfaction at the club, just months after his £98million summer transfer from Inter Milan.Lukaku was omitted from Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool but is now in contention to feature in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE

