Premier League

Transfer window: Your wishlist for United this January

By BBC Sport
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transfer window opened on Saturday and will remain open for business...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dion Sanderson back at Wolves as Birmingham announce Teden Mengi signing

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson has been recalled from his loan at Birmingham The 22-year-old centre-back joined the Sky Bet Championship outfit last summer on a deal that was due to last for the whole 2021-22 season.Having made 16 appearances for Blues, he returns to Wolves at a time when Romain Saiss is preparing to represent Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations and Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera remain injured.Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said on the club’s website: “For Dion to be playing week in, week out at Championship level has been fantastic for his development. It prepares him...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Thomas Tuchel after being dropped by Chelsea coach

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Thomas Tuchel for a controversial interview released last week, which led the Chelsea coach to drop the striker for Sunday’s game against Liverpool.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter Milan last summer.Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.On Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel told media: “We were happy we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joao Moutinho wants more from Wolves after ‘deserved’ win over Manchester United

Match-winner Joao Moutinho wants more of the same after Wolves outplayed Manchester United on their way to a first Old Trafford victory since 1980.Bruno Lage’s well-drilled side outfought and out-thought the hosts on their return from an enforced two-week due to coronavirus-related postponements.Wolves managed a remarkable 15 shots in an impressive first half that was followed by a memorable late winner off the boot of experienced midfielder Moutinho.The 35-year-old was quick to praise the team effort after sealing the 1-0 triumph and hopes Wolves’ first win at Old Trafford in 42 years can provide the platform for further success.“For me,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel delighted to re-sign ‘Benjamin Button of football’ Thiago Silva

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Thiago Silva as football’s answer to Benjamin Button after the veteran Brazil defender rubber-stamped a third year at Stamford Bridge.Silva completed a one-year contract extension on Monday to remain at Chelsea until the summer of 2023, in which time he will pass his 38th birthday.The centre-back continues to belie his age with his accomplished and physical performances, leaving boss Tuchel suitably impressed.“He is the Benjamin Button of football,” said Tuchel, likening Silva to the Hollywood film character who aged in reverse. “I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that.“It is a miracle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool ask to postpone Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal

Liverpool have requested the EFL postpones their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal on Thursday as the club struggles to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 among players and staff.The manager Jurgen Klopp missed Sunday’s Premier League match at Chelsea after testing positive for the virus last week along with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defender Joel Matip, forward Roberto Firmino and three other members of staff. More positive cases have developed this week causing the club’s Kirkby training ground to be closed on Tuesday.Injuries have added to Liverpool’s problems while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have all now departed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Wolves prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester United will host Wolves at Old Trafford this evening in the Premier League.United have been faced with criticism of late, especially captain Harry Maguire and interim manager Ralf Rangnick has defended the star.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man United host WolvesHe said: “Our problem was, again, that we allowed too many transitional moments, and this is not only a problem of the centre of the centre-backs, it’s a problem of the whole team that it starts up front. And you can speak also about the role of the No 10 in that kind of formation.“So I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford sign full-back Hassana Kamara from Nice

Watford have signed defender Hassane Kamara from French club Nice The 27-year-old left-wing back has signed a deal until June 2025.The Ivory Coast international will not be involved in the African Nations Cup and could make his debut for the Hornets this weekend against Leicester in the FA Cup.Kamara started his career at LB Chateauroux before moving to Stade de Reims in 2015, where he won the French second division title.He helped Reims qualify for the Europa League and earned a place in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 team of the season.Kamara joined Nice last season and made over 50 appearances for the club in all competitions.He made his debut for the Ivory Coast in June 2021, featuring in a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso. Read More Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting socialAshley Giles sorry for Ashes mauling but warns mass cull at top is not answerReturns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

I didn’t feel we were all there together – Luke Shaw bemoans United’s failings

Luke Shaw called for more intensity, commitment and togetherness after star-studded Manchester United fell to a deserved home defeat to Wolves Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start to life as interim manager came to a shuddering halt on Monday evening as 2022 began with a meek Old Trafford display.Wolves managed 15 shots in a one-sided first half and continued to threaten after the break, with Joao Moutinho striking late on to seal a notable 1-0 victory.Shaw said United’s performance was as disappointing as the result on an evening when they were outfought and out-thought.Asked if adjusting to Rangnick was part of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final

Thomas Tuchel must decide whether to start Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea meet Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Tuchel left the Belgian out of his matchday squad for the Premier League encounter with Liverpool, and held talks with Lukaku on Monday after the striker referred to unhappiness over his usage after his summer return to Stamford Bridge, but after apologising Tuesday night, he could return in a starting capacity.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Spurs in the League Cup semi-finalA place in the final of the cup competition will be decided across...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE

