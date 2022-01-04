ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artifact believed to be from Bonnie and Clyde under analysis at UCO forensics

By Brooke Withrow
 1 day ago
UCO photo by Daniel Smith. SOURCE: University of Central Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — An artifact that possibly belonged to Bonnie and Clyde is under analysis at the University of Central Oklahoma.

The W. Roger Webb Forensic Science Institute at UCO is working in collaboration with the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. They are using their nationally ranked expertise to solve a mystery surrounding the nation’s most infamous outlaws.

Thanks to a donation, the museum received a purse that is believed to have belonged to Bonnie Ray Parker. The notorious duo of Bonnie and Clyde committed dozens of robberies and burglaries while evading law enforcement between 1932-1934.

The museum wants to confirm that the purse belongs to Parker. The purse itself is stamped with Parker’s name and has what seems to be a single bullet hole.

“It’s a mystery and we are going to use forensic science to solve that mystery,” said Caitlin Porterfield, instructor of forensic science at UCO.

UCO’s FSI members conducted fingerprint scans and DNA tests on the purse. They hope to find indisputable evidence.

“The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum wanted to verify that it was her purse, so they approached us and asked if there were any forensic science techniques to authenticate this purse. We will try a number of techniques to assist with this process,” Porterfield said.

The lead on the DNA screening project is Rhonda Williams, Ph. D., an associate professor of forensic science at USO and previously worked for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. They will compare DNA from Parker’s last known living relative since no DNA sample from Parker exists.

“I think it’s very possible to pull DNA off this purse. The question will be, who’s is it? If we find DNA and we can somehow link it, that’s amazing and the museum can use it for their exhibits,” Williams said.

According to Melissa Owens, the interim chief curatorial officer and registrar at the museum, the purse was donated to the museum. However, it didn’t have direct attribution to prove its authenticity.

“We decided to turn to science and contacted UCO, who graciously accepted to help us on this quest. There are not many items directly associated with either Bonnie or Clyde. If it is Bonnie’s then as a historical piece it’s priceless,” Owens said.

Regardless of the DNA results, the museum plans to display the purse in an exhibit that features outlaws and lawmen. The exhibit is set to open in 2022.

