ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Rowan, Virtua Health partner to create new college of medicine & health sciences

By Linda Lindner
roi-nj.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtua Health and Rowan University made it official. On Tuesday, they announced an agreement to create the Virtua Health College of Medicine & Health Sciences of Rowan University. With an $85 million investment to Rowan University, Virtua is establishing an endowment that will help support the partnership — fueling...

www.roi-nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJBIZ

Virtua, Rowan to bring academic health system to South Jersey

Two regional institutions are partnering on an endeavor that will see a new academic health system rise in South Jersey. On Jan. 4, Virtua Health and Rowan University announced an affiliation agreement to create the Virtua Health College of Medicine & Health Sciences of Rowan University. An $85 million philanthropic investment from Virtua, to Rowan, will create an endowment to help support the partnership.
EDUCATION
Burlington County Times

Virtua, Rowan continue collaborative efforts with the announcement of a new college

GLASSBORO — Virtua Health and Rowan University on Tuesday announced the signing of an affiliation agreement that will lead to the creation of a new academic health system. The Virtua Health College of Medicine & Health Sciences of Rowan University will encompass the state's only osteopathic medicine school; an expanded nursing and allied health professions school; a new school of translational biomedical engineering and sciences; multiple new research institutes; and aligned clinical practices. A new research facility will also be constructed with the help of an $85 million investment from Virtua.
GLASSBORO, NJ
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland Department of Health begins distribution of COVID-19 antiviral medicines

The Maryland Department of Health last week announced that it is currently administering the first round of two newly-approved COVID-19 antiviral medicines. The health department is working with care facilities, local health clinics, physicians, and pharmacies across the state to distribute the medicines, Paxlovid and molnupiravir. The U.S. Food and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
roi-nj.com

Rowan to open 1st veterinary school in N.J.; sets start for fall 2025

Looking to fill a national demand for veterinarians, veterinary specialists and skilled technicians, Rowan University announced it is establishing the first school of veterinary medicine in New Jersey — and just the 34th in the country. The Rowan University School of Veterinary Medicine will offer the state’s first Doctor...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtua Health#College Of Nursing#Nursing Research
Inside Indiana Business

Eskenazi Health Names Weaver Chief of Internal Medicine

Eskenazi Health has named Bree Weaver chief of internal medicine at Eskenazi Health and the Joseph J. Mamlin Scholar in Medicine. She most recently held the role of chief of infectious diseases and previously as medical director of the Eskenazi Health Infectious Diseases Clinic. Weaver holds a bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and MD from Louisiana State University.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
bocaratonobserver.com

FAU Medicine Primary Care

Dr. Jennifer Foster is an accomplished internist and primary care physician, board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Until recently, she practiced at the renowned Cleveland Clinic Florida. When asked why she joined the FAU Medicine primary care practice, Dr. Foster expressed that she “wanted to be a part...
BOCA RATON, FL
MedicalXpress

Successful Medicare initiative increases the supply of nurse practitioners to address primary care shortages

A new study published today in Health Affairs shows that Medicare support for clinical training for nurse practitioners would increase their numbers and address the national shortage of primary care. The study, by researchers at the Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research, University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics shows that universities participating in the $200 million Graduate Nurse Education (GNE) Demonstration significantly increased the number of primary care NPs they graduated. Co-author Linda Aiken, Ph.D., RN, said "One in four Americans, or over 80 million people, lack a primary care provider. Nurse practitioners with advanced clinical training in primary care help the public obtain health care when they need it. There are plenty of qualified applicants to university NP programs but admissions are limited because we don't have enough primary care clinicians to supervise student learners in their practices."
HEALTH SERVICES
roi-nj.com

Inspira Health appoints chief administrative officer for Mullica Hill, Woodbury

Inspira Health said that, effective Jan. 10, Lydia Stockman will serve as the chief administrative officer for Inspira Medical Centers Mullica Hill and Woodbury, where she will be responsible for overseeing overall operations at those two locations, direct senior management staff and propel Inspira’s work as a High Reliability Organization.
WOODBURY, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Some hospitals pushing medical-grade masks over cloth coverings as omicron spreads

Citing community transmission and record high cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant spreads, U.S. hospitals and health systems are urging patients and visitors to opt for medical-grade face masks instead of cloth versions. One such organization is Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy, a health system that operates hospitals in Arkansas, Kansas,...
HEALTH SERVICES
chemistryworld.com

Mental health in science

How Zoë Ayres has used social media for advocacy and to increase visibility. When Zoë Ayres decided to share a poster exploring mental health during a PhD as part of the 2019 Twitter #RSCPoster event, she wasn’t quite sure how the online chemistry community would respond. ‘I...
MENTAL HEALTH
roi-nj.com

Avaltroni named provost at FDU

Michael Avaltroni, the longtime dean of Fairleigh Dickinson University’s School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, has been named as the school’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, the school announced Wednesday. “Dr. Avaltroni is a well-respected and longtime colleague and leader in FDU’s academic community, bringing...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy