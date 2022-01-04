ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taking ‘the oath’

 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMaEc_0dcj0XnF00
Tony Gallagher signing oath for another term as Gallipolis City Commissioner. Brittany Hively | OVP

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission welcomed newly elected and re-elected commissioners and appointed officers Monday evening.

New Commissioners Bill Jenkins and William B. Thomas and Commissioner Albert (Tony) Gallagher — who was re-elected for an additional term — were swore in during the Gallipolis City Commission organizational meeting by City Solicitor Brynn Saunders Noe.

After the commissioners took the oath of office, commissioner Michael Fulks called the commission meeting to order and opened nominations for commission president.

Commissioner Michael W. Brown nominated Gallagher for the president position. Thomas made a second for the nomination. No other nominations were made.

A role call vote was done, appointing Gallagher as the commission president for the 2022 year.

Nominations were opened for vice-president, with a nomination from Gallagher to appoint Thomas as the vice-president, with a second from Brown.

Jenkins moved to close nominations and Thomas be selected by acclamation.

No other nominations were made for vice-president, appointing Thomas as the commission vice-president for the 2022 year.

Jenkins made a suggestion for the meeting day to be changed from Tuesday. The discussion was tabled until the next meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was adjourned. The next city commission meeting was to be last night on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.

Others present at the organizational meeting were City Manager Dow Saunders, City Auditor/Clerk/Treasurer Shelly Clonch and Tax Administrator Ronnie Lynch.

