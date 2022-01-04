ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden Calls COVID Testing Situation 'Frustrating,' Vows Improvements

By Lydia O'Connor
HuffingtonPost
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden acknowledged Tuesday how “frustrating” it is for Americans trying to access COVID-19 tests during this recent surge in cases but said the situation should soon be rectified. “I know this remains frustrating,” Biden said. “Believe me, it’s frustrating to me. But we’re making improvements....

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 4

Related
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vax Republican Who Denied Michigan Election Certification Dies of COVID

A local Michigan Republican official who refused to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory in his county and who vehemently opposed vaccines has died of COVID-19. William Hartmann, 63, succumbed to the coronavirus on Nov. 30 in a hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan. Hartmann, who spread lies and conspiracy theories about the election via his Facebook page, and a fellow Republican on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, Monica Palmer, initially declined to certify the tallies of 2020 presidential election votes in their county after the results had come in. Biden more than doubled former President Donald Trump’s count, with 68 percent of the vote to 31. The board is composed of four people—the other two were Democrats—so Hartmann and Palmer’s refusal threw the election in the swing state briefly into chaos. They later did certify the vote counts, then tried to rescind their certifications, though it was too late. Hartmann, who said on Facebook that vaccine passports resembled Nazi Germany’s draconian laws, is the latest in a long line of vocal vaccine opponents, often outspoken Republicans, to die of the respiratory illness.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Abc News Live#The Defense Department
hngn.com

Joe Biden Gets Panned by Not Honestly Telling About His COVID-19 Tests Showing Non-Transparency Over His Health

When Joe Biden talked with a gruff voice and coughed, the press was alarmed. When asked about COVID tests, he fibbed he should have answered that transparently. The president's health has been the topic, and his recent medical treatment has drawn questions about whether he can finish his term. Biden needs to finish his term because many are not keen on Kamala Harris taking over anytime soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Biden Will Send Free COVID-19 Tests to Homes—Here's How to Get One

As the U.S. experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Biden has responded by putting measures into place to help prevent the country from experiencing a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC, many of the new cases being recorded are connected to the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus—the strain that was first identified in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

‘Should we just send one to every American?’: Psaki faces backlash over response to whether rapid tests should be mailed to all

In a testy exchange with NPR reporter Mara Liasson over whether the Biden administration should be delivering rapid coronavirus tests to every household amid a new COVID-19 surge, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivered an answer that many — particularly those in the medical community — viewed as “dismissive,” “flippant,” and “cringeworthy.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Kamala Harris Says She Cannot Leave Washington Because of the Coronavirus But No One Is Buying it

Kamala Harris has been under critics calling her the worst vice president in the office with the worst poll numbers than President Biden. Saying that staying in Washington due to the pandemic is her excuse for not dealing with domestic issues but was not cutting it her with critics. Her inaction was, according to observers in this crisis, the past year was lamentable, and all she just laughed it off.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy