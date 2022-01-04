Skiers, snowboarders flock to slopes at Cataloochee Ski Area

Winter sport enthusiasts in the north of Scotland have taken advantage of the snow which fell across parts of the UK and allowed ski resorts to open.Skiers and snowboarders made the most of conditions at Glenshee Snowsports Centre in Cairnwell, Aberdeenshire.The Lecht 2090 ski centre, north of Braemar, had snow cannons running throughout Wednesday night and, with the roads on either side of the pass open, were able to open three of the 13 lifts, with snow said to be “thin at the top”.Further north, however, high winds and driving snow closed the access road to Cairngorm Mountain near Aviemore...
Comments / 0