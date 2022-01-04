Alabama gains some ground in latest MBB AP Top 25 Poll

[Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

With a win over a ranked Tennessee Vols team in the last outing, the Crimson Tide is gaining ground in the AP Poll this week after seeing a sharp decline in their position begin a couple of weeks ago.

Nate Oats and his Alabama men’s basketball team have elevated to as high as No. 5 this season. However, after losses to Memphis and Davidson the Crimson Tide lost a considerable amount of support among the voters and descended down to No. 19 just last week.

Now, this Alabama team finds itself at No. 15 as conference play gets going. Plenty of tough tests remain on the schedule, but the Tide has the weapons to cause some serious damage in SEC play.

AP Top 25

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS

1 Baylor (61) 13-0 1,525 1

2 Duke 11-1 1,447 2

3 Purdue 12-1 1,376 3

4 Gonzaga 11-2 1,314 4

5 UCLA 8-1 1,287 5

6 Kansas 11-1 1,237 6

7 USC 12-0 1,015 7

8 Arizona 11-1 1,013 9

9 Auburn 12-1 976 11

11 Iowa State 12-1 896 8

12 Houston 12-2 849 12

14 Texas 11-2 640 17

15 Alabama 10-3 589 19

16 Providence 13-1 560 21

16 Kentucky 11-2 560 18

18

9-3 519 14

19 Villanova 9-4 437 22

20 Colorado State 10-0 386 20

21 LSU 12-1 371 16

22 Xavier 11-2 270 23

23 Wisconsin 10-2 221 24

24 Seton Hall 9-3 174 15

25 Texas Tech 10-2 142 25

Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.

