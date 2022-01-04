‘It’s been a great ride’: Browns radio announcer Doug Dieken to retire

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Former Cleveland Browns player and longtime radio announcer Doug Dieken will call his last game on Sunday.

The 72-year-old, who spent a combined 50 years with the team, announced his retirement on Tuesday. The Browns will honor Dieken during Sunday’s game against the Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“It’s been a great ride,” Dieken said. “I want to thank the Browns’ fans for accepting me first as a player and then as a broadcaster. I’ve had the most fantastic teammates on the field, in the radio booth, and in the community to make the last 50 years fun. We didn’t get the wins we all hoped for, but I feel like I’m leaving a winner because of my association with the organization and the great fans who listen to our broadcasts.”

Dieken was drafted by the Browns in 1971 and played in 203 consecutive games over 14 seasons. After leaving the field, he moved to the press box at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. He started calling games in 1985 and when the Browns returned to the league in 1999, he was joined in the booth by Jim Donovan.

