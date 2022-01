The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has applied for a 2022 Law Enforcement Training Program Grant to help build a multi-purpose training house. A multi-purpose training house will provide opportunities for police officers to conduct continuous use of force/de-escalation training using realistic scenarios. These situations give officers real-world experience in handling incidents where de-escalation is necessary to prevent the use of physical force and, when physical force is needed, training in using force more effectively and often at lower levels.

