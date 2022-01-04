The Urban Hound opening at Perkins Rowe

Bryan Sparks, the chef-owner behind meal prep service Beloved on the Go, has history with The Classic Cookie: A long list of Sparks’ family members have worked at the Waldo restaurant over the years. Now, he’s making his own mark as the restaurant’s new owner alongside partner Hailey Allen. Guests can expect a similar breakfast and lunch experience in a refreshed space, which also now features a full espresso bar and bakery counter. The couple has all those namesake classic cookie recipes but also plans to expand the pastry program, introducing lots of seasonal options. “We’re just excited to be in the neighborhood and carry on this spot being in Waldo,” Allen says. Also available? Grab-and-go options co-branded with Beloved, which will now operate out of the restaurant’s kitchen.
Comments / 0