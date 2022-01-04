ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"They Are the Only Club Who Could Guarantee It!" - Former Manchester United Forward Backs Star Striker for Man City Switch in Pursuit of Silverware

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48nqmh_0dcixWun00

Harry Kane's desire to join Pep Guardiola's side in the summer after yet another disappointing, trophy-less campaign in north London has been well-documented since the 28-year-old's failed attempts to engineer a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City were hunting for a suitable man to fill the void left up top after Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona, which saw Kane publicly highlight his intentions to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne and compete for major trophies towards the latter stages of the previous campaign.

It was then reported that Guardiola had personally requested the Etihad hierarchy to negotiate the signing of Kane with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who was adamant about holding on to the England captain owing to the length of time remaining on the forward's current deal at the club.

Despite trying to force an exit by prolonging his return to pre-season training, the absence of a release clause in Kane's contract and City's reluctance to match Levy's incredible asking price of £150 million saw the attacker concede defeat in his bid to join the Premier League champions.

However, Kane has again been linked with a move to Manchester City in January, though it remains highly unlikely that the league leaders will announce any fresh signings midway through the campaign despite Ferran Torres' transfer to Barcelona.

In a new interview with Alan Shearer for The Athletic, former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney has provided an insight into his discussion with the Tottenham man over a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium last summer.

The Derby County boss said: "I spoke to Harry (Kane) after the (Euro 2020) final against Italy. I went back to the hotel and saw all the players. I sneaked in!"

"Obviously, I would not say what we talked about in private but for him, it is a decision he needs to make in terms of whether he wants to leave and try to win trophies."

Rooney continued, "You look at Manchester City as the only club that could guarantee it (silverware). Or does he want to leave a legacy at Tottenham? Could he do the same as yourself (Alan Shearer) at Newcastle and Matt Le Tissier at Southampton?"

While Guardiola has repeatedly ruled out the capture of a centre-forward in the January transfer window, reliable reports have suggested that Manchester City are interested in signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Rooney added: "If he (Kane) stays put, I am sure he would have a job for life at Tottenham. You go somewhere else, there is no guarantee it is going to work. It is a tough decision for him."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joao Cancelo: Manchester City defender suffers facial injuries after alleged assault and burglary

Manchester City have confirmed that defender Joao Cancelo was the the victim of an alleged burglary and assault at his home on Thursday evening.Cancelo posted an image to Instagram showing facial injuries, with a deep cut and bruising around his right eye, claiming that four intruders also tried to hurt his family.The 27-year-old Portugal international said that the intruders left with jewellery but that his family were “OK”. City staff have been in contact with Cancelo and his family, with a police investigation underway. A decision will be taken on Friday as to whether he will travel with the rest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Person
Ferran Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Man City#Silverware#Manchester United Forward
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Five things we learned as Thomas Tuchel wins the tactical battle

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday night to make them clear favourites to reach Wembley.The Blues threatened through the returning Romelu Lukaku within 30 seconds, but it took a further four minutes for the opener to arrive via Kai Havertz, after a series of poor defensive choices from the Tottenham players.If those were poor defensive moments, the second goal was merely farcical, as Japhet Tanganga headed a free-kick straight into team-mate Ben Davies and the ball bounced in past Kepa.After the restart Spurs were improved from a woeful first 45, but the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

“Nathan Ake is an interesting one..." - Journalist Provides Key Transfer Update on Man City Star

In early October 2021, the Public Investment Fund completed a majority 80% stake takeover at Newcastle United, whilst PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers each took 10%. The investment in the club is expected to improve fortunes on the field and to start work on improving the facilities in and around St James' Park. However, first of all, they have got a big battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ferran Torres tests positive for coronavirus hours after Barcelona unveiling

Barcelona new boy Ferran Torres is raring to get started after completing his move from Manchester City but may have to wait following news he returned a positive coronavirus test hours after his unveiling.The 21-year-old Spain international has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, which is understood to be worth an initial £46.7million, and a further £8.5m in potential add-ons. Barca have set a one billion euro (£841million) buyout clause into the deal.Torres had hoped to be back in action for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on January 12, though his debut could be delayed after the Catalan...
UEFA
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

“We’re Going to See a Downfall So Bad”, “Refuse to Believe We’d Downgrade!” - Some Man City Fans React to Possible Pep Guardiola Replacements

Since the takeover of Manchester City by the Abu Dhabi investment group in 2008, the hierarchy have had to make countless tough decisions to ensure the on-field success continues. From sacking fan favourite Italian coach Roberto Mancini, to not offering Sergio Agüero a new contract extension last summer - every...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ben Garner insists Swindon’s clash with Mansfield as important as Man City tie

Swindon boss Ben Garner is relishing the prospect of tackling Manchester City in the FA Cup on Friday night – but getting three points at Mansfield in Sky Bet League Two next week is more of a priority than causing a major upset.The visit of the Premier League champions under the lights at the County Ground kicks off the weekend’s third-round action.While all eyes will be on the Robins pulling off a memorable result against City’s multi-talented squad – currently 10 points clear at the top of the table – when the stardust settles, Garner’s focus will quickly switch to...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Arsenal and Tottenham are 'interested in a swoop for Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick' as both clubs hunt for a new forward, with in-form star a 'cheaper replacement' for wantaway Fiorentina ace Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick as a replacement for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, according to new reports. Both Premier League clubs are said to be on the hunt for a new forward, and have been linked to Vlahovic - who is also wanted a host of other elite sides.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
469
Followers
3K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy