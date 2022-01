The timeline for fully autonomous cars has consistently fallen behind where experts have predicted. Whether it was Elon Musk's 2015 prediction that driverless vehicles that could go "anywhere" would arrive in two or three years, or Lyft CEO John Zimmer's proclamation that driverless cars would all but end car ownership by 2025, we're likely still decades away from fully autonomous cars roaming all corners of U.S. roads — if they arrive at all.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO