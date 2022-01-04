ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Democratic U.S. Senator Manchin: No talks on Build Back Better plan

 1 day ago

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Tuesday said there were no current discussions on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan after talks with the White House about the social spending and climate legislation recently collapsed.

“There’s no negotiations going on at this time,” he told reporters.

Opposition from Manchin in December torpedoed Build Back Better, one of Biden’s signature domestic priorities, drawing the ire of Democratic progressives in Congress. Democrats are trying to see how they can resurrect the $1.75 trillion plan.

The White House on Tuesday declined to say whether, or when, officials would re-engage in negotiations with Manchin.

But spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters the president remained confident it would pass.

She said Biden remained insistent that the package include the child tax credit, a provision that Manchin has not agreed to. “He absolutely wants to see an extension of the child tax credit,” Psaki said of the Democratic president. (Reporting by Susan Heavey, Moira Warburton, Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

