Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater: Misses practice, likely out Week 18

 1 day ago

Bridgewater (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Though head coach Vic Fangio...

North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Broncos' Drew Lock: Limited at practice

Lock (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. With Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) on IR, Lock is expected to start Saturday's game against Kansas City. Thursday's injury report will reveal whether the QB heads into the weekend with an injury designation or fully cleared to play in Denver's season finale.
Broncos place QB Teddy Bridgewater on injured reserve, ending his season

DENVER (KKTV) - After suffering a concussion in Denver’s week 15 loss to Cincinnati, the Broncos have placed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on injured reserve, marking an end to his 2021 season. Bridgewater was rushed to the hospital after being driven into the ground head-first in the game against the...
Broncos place Teddy Bridgewater, Kareem Jackson, Dalton Risner on IR

The Denver Broncos were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17. Facing the Los Angeles Chargers' high-flying offense led by quarterback Justin Herbert on the road was already going to be a tough task, but Denver was also forced to trot out a severely undermanned squad due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady

When much of the NFL world turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to get the mercurial receiver another chance with the Bucs. After Brown stormed off the field mid-game, it’s more likely than not those chances are up. However, in their on-field interaction on the...
