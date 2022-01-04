ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden doubles US purchase of Pfizer COVID therapeutic pills

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden announced Tuesday a doubling of US government purchases of new Pfizer therapeutic pills designed to combat the worst effects of COVID-19. At a meeting with his White House pandemic response team, Biden said the new order...

medicalxpress.com

Mic

Is Joe Biden living in the same universe as the rest of us?

In the month since it appeared in the United States, the Omicron variant has caused a lot of damage. Over 1 million new cases were reported Monday alone and, according John Hopkins University, nearly 1 in 100 Americans have tested positive for coronavirus in the last week. So far, it looks like 2022 may not be all that different from the years before.
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Reason.com

Biden Is Trying to Disguise a General Vaccine Mandate As a Workplace Safety Measure

Last week Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top infectious disease adviser, said the federal government should consider requiring that domestic air travelers be vaccinated against COVID-19. "When you make vaccinations a requirement," he explained, "that's another incentive to get more people vaccinated." Although requiring vaccination of airline passengers ostensibly would...
News On 6

US Doubling, Accelerating Order Of Pfizer Antiviral Pills

President Biden announced on Tuesday that he's directing his team to double the United States' order of Pfizer antiviral pills from 10 million COVID-19 treatment courses to 20 million treatment courses, and the delivery will be accelerated from September to June. "We may need even more. That's the estimate we...
MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
Daily Mail

Biden will double the purchase of Pfizer's COVID antiviral Paxlovid pill to 20 million and accelerate their delivery with Omicron surge leading to a record one million cases in 24 hours

President Joe Biden will direct officials to double the government's purchase of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill from 10 million to 20 million in a speech on Tuesday. 'These pills will be delivered in the coming months and have been shown to dramatically decrease hospitalization and death from COVID-19,' the White House said in a tweet ahead of Biden's remarks.
Bay News 9

Biden administration orders 10 million more courses of Pfizer COVID pill

The Biden administration has ordered an additional 10 million doses of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, the company announced Tuesday, doubling the federal government's initial order to 20 million. "We may need even more. That's the estimate we need right now," President Joe Biden said Tuesday, confirming the new order.
