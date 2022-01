We finally have some news on the upcoming open-world Star Wars game... At long last, there are finally some details on the hugely-anticipated open-world Star Wars game, which doesn't even have a title yet! Its working title is The Star Wars Project, and the ambitious game is being developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft. But what has been revealed about the experience that will bring the faraway galaxy into your home for the first time?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO