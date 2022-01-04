ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale star Cole Sprouse smartens up in tuxedo as he shares a table with co-star Mark Consuelos in candid snaps from Casey Cott's wedding

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse has given fans an intimate look at the wedding of his co-star Casey Cott.

Casey, 29, tied the knot with Nichola Basara at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada, last month, and Cole shared a glimpse of the festivities to his Instagram account on Tuesday.

In the candid photos, Cole, 29, could be seen sitting next to fellow Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, the two looking handsome in tuxedos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fgoY_0dciwwLg00
Wedding guests! Cole Sprouse sat next to Riverdale co-star Mark Consuelos in candid snaps he posted from Casey Cott's wedding 

Cole was looking sharp with his curly hair falling slightly out of place as he flashed a steely expression towards the camera.

Subsequent photos captured the newlyweds cutting their wedding cake as guests watched on in delight.

Casey's bride, F45 Training studio manager Nichola, looked resplendent in a white wedding dress with spaghetti straps as she took part in the ritual with her husband.

Casey tenderly placed a hand on her back as they gently cut a slice holding the same knife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EiXt_0dciwwLg00
Let them eat cake! Casey and his bride Nichola Basara prepared to cut their lavish wedding cake 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xy9Yi_0dciwwLg00
Newlywed bliss! The couple shared a smooch on the dance floor and cut their cake in sweet snaps posted by Cole 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnL3B_0dciwwLg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kE4ps_0dciwwLg00
Going to the chapel! The bride and groom celebrated their nuptials at a table decorated with bouquets of red flowers and candles 

The post also captured the newlyweds sharing a kiss as they danced before guests during their reception.

The festivities appeared to be holiday-themed, with several ornaments seen hanging in the photo.

Subsequent photos showed guests arriving to the nuptials in a van and bridesmaids sitting patiently with their bouquets in hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TG46l_0dciwwLg00
Bridal party: The bridesmaids relaxed on a bench wearing burgundy gowns and carrying red floral bouquets 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yzzgc_0dciwwLg00
Let's get this show on the road! Sprouse shared various images of the guest at the wedding
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vW67h_0dciwwLg00

The bride appeared to be sitting at the edge of the bench with a fur coat draped over her shoulders.

A slew of Riverdale stars were invited to the big day.

KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan were all in attendance celebrating the nuptials.

Casey announced their betrothal last year with a photo of Nichola flashing her sparkling engagement ring.

He captioned the shot with three diamond ring emojis.

Casey has been playing Kevin Keller on Riverdale since 2017. Season six of the CW show will resume March 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zqJc_0dciwwLg00
Let's party! Guests arrived to the celebrations in a van 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2IKO_0dciwwLg00
Wedding fun! The celebrations took place at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada, last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dds7V_0dciwwLg00
Lights, camera, action: Casey has been playing Kevin Keller on Riverdale since 2017

Community Policy