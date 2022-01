Sony has started off 2022 by giving us some more information about the PSVR 2. The PSVR 2 is, fittingly, Sony’s second outing in VR, and they look to take what they learned the first time and apply it here. I can tell they are making some improvements because the PSVR 2 only has one wire to connect it to the PS5. That was the main thing that killed the original PSVR for me. Way too many wires!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO