Recap: Scoreless game after one, Tigers would strike first, Joseph Yoon with his team leading 12th goal of the season assisted by Jack Ladlie to go up 1-0, Windom would tie things up, and take the lead 2-1 early in the 3rd. Ladlie would tie things up at the 12:04 mark and then net the game winner, with less than 5 minutes to go. Ladlie 2 goals and an assist to lead the way. Tigers are at Winona on Thursday looking for their 7th win in a row.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO