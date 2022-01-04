ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RG Robert Hunt evaluates the play of the offensive line and his future at guard

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Miami Dolphins offensive line has been of the worst units in the league this season.

In 16 games so far this season, the group has allowed 2.4 sacks per game, tied for the 12th-most of any team. Those numbers would be even worse if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t adept at getting rid of the ball quickly. According to Next Gen Stats, he gets his pass off in 2.54 seconds, behind only Ben Roethlisberger (2.37 seconds) and Tom Brady (2.5 seconds).

Right guard Robert Hunt has been one of the few bright spots along the line, and on Monday, he was asked to evaluate the play of his group with the season winding down.

“I think we’re getting better,” Hunt said. “We have our ups-and-downs, and that’s that, but I think we’re definitely getting better. I think we got a room full of guys with character that want to get better, that’s willing to get better. That always speaks volumes, and I think we got a great room of guys that’s willing to do that.”

The group may be high-character guys, but there’s obviously a change that needs to be made. One of those changes could involve Hunt moving back to tackle in the future, a move that he seems to be open to.

“Wherever the coaches need me,” Hunt explained. “Wherever I’m at, whoever need me, wherever they need me, I’ll be available to go. Got some stuff to work on still, but I think I can be great at guard and tackle, in my opinion.”

