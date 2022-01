LOCKPORT, NY — NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, has added Sebastian Habermehl to its team as Marketing Manager. “We are excited to welcome Sebastian to the NetPlus team. With his previous experience in manufacturing and advanced marketing capabilities, I look forward to the new opportunities that he and Molly Greene will deliver to our NetPlus membership,” said Jennifer Murphy, President of NetPlus Alliance.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO