Health Care Insurer, Call Center Hit With Proposed Data Privacy Class Action

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Alphabet, Apple, Google and the companies’ top executives were hit with an antitrust class action Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of online advertisers. The suit accuses the tech giants of agreeing not to compete in the online search business and seeks the breakup of both Apple and Google as a remedy. The suit is backed by the Alioto Law Firm, the Law Offices of Lawrence G. Papale and several other plaintiffs firms. The case is 4:21-cv-10001, California Crane School, Inc. v. Google LLC et al.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO