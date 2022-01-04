ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Care Insurer, Call Center Hit With Proposed Data Privacy Class Action

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. TTEC Holdings, a global call center operator, and Health Net were hit with a data privacy class action...

www.law.com

bloomberglaw.com

Data Privacy Laws: Comparison Charts

About Bloomberg Law’s essential privacy and data security news, expert analysis, and practice tools.]. The newest state consumer privacy laws have much in common—both with each other and with the laws from which they took their inspiration—but subtle differences may trip up even the most seasoned compliance professionals. Here, Bloomberg Law provides an easy-to-read comparison of GDPR and data privacy laws in the U.S. including those of California, Virginia, and Colorado.
LAW
Law.com

Latham Reps Biotech Company Berkeley Lights in Proposed Securities Class Action

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Matthew Rawlinson, Michele D. Johnson and Daniel Robert Gherardi from Latham & Watkins have stepped in to represent Berkeley Lights and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Dec. 8 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Johnson Fistel LLP, centers on the defendant’s Beacon product, an automated system for conducting cell analysis. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose customer complaints about the Beacon, which costs approximately $2 million per unit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh, is 5:21-cv-09497, Ng v. Berkeley Lights, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

BioPlus Pharmacy Service Faces Class Action Over Data Breach

A specialty pharmacy service is looking at a potential class action lawsuit in Florida federal court over a recent data breach that allegedly exposed personal information on about 350,000 current and former patients. BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy Services LLC is accused of failing to recognize and detect unauthorized third-party access to...
LAW
Law.com

Apple, Google Face Proposed Antitrust Class Action From Online Advertisers

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Alphabet, Apple, Google and the companies’ top executives were hit with an antitrust class action Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of online advertisers. The suit accuses the tech giants of agreeing not to compete in the online search business and seeks the breakup of both Apple and Google as a remedy. The suit is backed by the Alioto Law Firm, the Law Offices of Lawrence G. Papale and several other plaintiffs firms. The case is 4:21-cv-10001, California Crane School, Inc. v. Google LLC et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Gutride Safier Hits Van's Foods With Proposed Class Action Over Protein Claims in Waffles

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Van’s International Foods Inc. was hit with a consumer class action Saturday in California Northern District Court over the labeling of its Power Grains Protein Original Waffles. The complaint, brought by Gutride Safier, alleges that the product’s packaging exaggerates the amount of digestible protein per serving. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00001, Brown v. Van’s International Foods, Inc.
LAW
benefitspro.com

HHS aims to increase health care access, affordability in proposed rule for 2023

The Biden administration last week issued a proposed rule that it said will make it easier for millions of consumers to find affordable, comprehensive health coverage in 2023. The proposed rule aims to improve shopping for health care coverage, establish rules to ensure people can access care and advance health equity for consumers purchasing Marketplace coverage.
HEALTH SERVICES
Law.com

FTC Hits Santa Monica-Based ITMedia Solutions With Data Privacy Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. The Federal Trade Commission filed a data privacy lawsuit against ITMedia Solutions and other defendants Wednesday in California Central District Court. The FTC accuses the defendants of compelling loan applicants to submit their personal data online, then selling the information to various entities without regard to their legitimacy as verified lenders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00073, Federal Trade Commission v. Dev.XYZ LLC et al.
LAW
Law.com

2021 Trends in Bet-the-Company Class Actions

2022 looks to be a year where courts around the country will provide needed clarification on the impact of recent Supreme Court decisions concerning consumer class action litigation. Each year brings change and 2021 is no different. From the Supreme Court issuing long-awaited clarity on what constitutes an automatic telephone...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law.com

Bursor & Fisher Hits Homeopathic Brand With Consumer Class Action Over Pain Relief Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Boiron Inc. was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court over its Arnicare line of homeopathic pain relief products. The complaint, brought by Bursor & Fisher, alleges that the defendant falsely markets its products as providing pain relief when there is no scientific evidence to support the claim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00035, Chappell v. Boiron, Inc.
LAW
Law.com

Gibson Dunn Reps Insurer in COVID-19 Business Losses Suit Against Tribal Court Judges

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher filed a lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Lexington Insurance Company. The suit, targeting four judges of the Cabazon Reservation Court of Appeals, seeks declaratory judgment that the tribal court has no jurisdiction over Lexington in an underlying insurance coverage lawsuit, which pertains to business losses due to COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00015, Lexington Insurance Company v. Mueller et al.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Amazon must face biometric privacy lawsuit over COVID-19 health checks

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc failed to persuade an Illinois federal judge to toss a lawsuit accusing the company of unlawfully collecting "facial geometry" scans of employees at fulfillment warehouses as part of COVID-19 wellness checks. U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland in Chicago declined to dismiss the proposed class action on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

DOL takes on data-miner over novel health insurance plan

(Reuters) - A data-mining company and federal regulators will square off Wednesday before a U.S. appeals court over a 2020 ruling that critics say erases the need for employee-benefit health insurance to only be offered in a genuine employment context and encourages risky “junk” plans. The U.S. Labor...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Miami

Broward Health Suffered Data Breach That Exposed Personal Info Of Patients, Employees

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Health suffered a data security breach last October that gave someone access to personal information for patients and employees. Broward Health did not say how many people were affected. According to Broward Health, on October 15, 2021, an intruder gained entry to their network through the office of a third-party medical provider permitted to access the system. Broward Health discovered the intrusion on October 19, 2021, and notified the FBI and the Department of Justice. They also engaged a cybersecurity firm to conduct an investigation. The personal information accessed included name, date of birth, address, phone number, financial...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Law.com

Mark Cuban-Linked Crypto Platform Hit With Federal Class Action Lawsuit

Florida attorneys have hit a publicly traded cryptocurrency platform with a class action lawsuit in a federal court in Miami, in which one of their experts alleged common damages exceeding $1 billion. Stuart Z. Grossman and Rachel Wagner Furst — partners at Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen —and Adam M. Moskowitz,...
LAW
Law.com

Heading Into 2022, Law Firms Are Branching Out to Grow Business

Firms are eyeing entering new practices and diversifying their existing practices. Recruiters say growth in 2022 will be more complicated than poaching laterals with books of business. Firms are shifting toward screening candidates for firmwide compatibility. Jeffrey Fickes said his move to Ballard Spahr to serve as co-leader of its...
LAW
arcamax.com

This start-up wants to bring health care to hourly workers who can't afford insurance

Joseph Kitonga is a 24-year-old from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, who aims to reinvent the way primary care is delivered to hourly workers who lack health insurance. His primary care service Vitable LLC has gotten strong reviews from employers and workers in child care, restaurants, and home care for its high quality and convenience. The firm has already signed up 10,000 people in its current markets of Southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware.
HEALTH SERVICES
biometricupdate.com

Motion to dismiss biometric data privacy suit over Amazon health screening rejected

A former employee of an Amazon warehouse have filed a lawsuit alleging the company’s health checks violated Illinois’ biometric data privacy law, Reuters reports. A motion to dismiss the case under the Biometric Information Protection Act (BIPA) for a failure to allege “active” data collection, possession or disclosure of the data was denied by U.S. District Court Judge Mary Rowland. Each of Amazon’s three arguments were rejected for not meeting the technical legal criteria cited by the defendant. Named plaintiff William Naughton worked as a ‘picker’ in the warehouse, and has also moved to amend the complaint’s plaintiffs. That decision is still pending.
BUSINESS

