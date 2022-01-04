ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts writes letter to Washington Football Team after ‘near tragic incident’

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There was a near disaster at FedEx Field on Sunday, as a gate separating fans from the players tunnel collapsed and a handful of people fell to the surface below and nearly...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Eagles dealing with biggest COVID outbreak of season

A day after clinching a playoff berth, the Eagles are now dealing with their biggest COVID-19 outbreak of the season. The Eagles on Monday afternoon placed 12 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, including several stars and starters. Here’s the full list of players added to the list: Fletcher Cox, Jason...
NFL
95.3 The Bear

Jalen Hurts Avoids Accident After Eagles Win

Second year Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led his team to a comeback victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday but he may have made his best play after the contest was over. Hurts, with the win and a subsequent Minnesota Vikings loss, helped the Eagles clinch a 2022...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Field#American Football
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Sends Letter to Washington, NFL About Railing Collapse

Hurts explains letter he sent to Washington about railing collapse originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Tuesday sent a letter to the Washington Football Team and NFL officials in an attempt to avoid future incidents like the one that happened at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC News

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts nearly sacked after railing collapses, fans fall at FedEx Field

A railing collapsed at FedEx Field on Sunday, sending Philadelphia Eagles fans falling on to the ground as they nearly sacked their own star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. The Eagles had just defeated the host Washington Football Team, 20-16, when visiting Philadelphia fans rushed toward a tunnel where their signal caller was headed to the locker room in Landover, Maryland.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Jalen Hurts returns Philadelphia Eagles to NFL playoffs for 2021 season

People have opinions about Jalen Hurts, but one cannot question his will to win. Nick Saban saw his importance at the University of Alabama. Hurts did not have what most viewed as the “best mechanics,” but he led the Crimson Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game as a freshman. He took the Tide back to the CFP national title game during his sophomore season. Hurts entered the 2018 SEC Championship Game in the second half to deliver Alabama to a 35-28 comeback victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He knows how to win, no matter what it takes to accomplish it.
NFL
NESN

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Writes To WFT, NFL Officials Following Railing Collapse

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts put pressure on the Washington Football Team and NFL to take action following a railing collapse at FedEx Field that injured fans following Sunday’s game. Hurts was walking down the tunnel after the Eagles defeated Washington, 20-16, when a railing that separated his path...
NFL
FanSided

Latest FedEx Field malfunction nearly injured Jalen Hurts after Washington-Eagles

The Washington Football Team was officially eliminated from playoff contention following Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. All told, this isn’t the worst-case scenario for Washington, which would’ve needed a miracle to get into the tournament. We were obviously pulling for a win, but it doesn’t hurt that the club bolstered its draft position.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Release Wednesday Update On Jalen Hurts

Ever since Jalen Hurts injured his ankle in Week 12 against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles have been managing his practice workload. Hurts only missed one game due to the injury, but has been listed as “limited” for several practices since then, including yesterday and today’s sessions. Hurts and linebacker Shaun Bradley were the only “limited” participants today.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy