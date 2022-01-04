Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts writes letter to Washington Football Team after ‘near tragic incident’

People have opinions about Jalen Hurts, but one cannot question his will to win. Nick Saban saw his importance at the University of Alabama. Hurts did not have what most viewed as the “best mechanics,” but he led the Crimson Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game as a freshman. He took the Tide back to the CFP national title game during his sophomore season. Hurts entered the 2018 SEC Championship Game in the second half to deliver Alabama to a 35-28 comeback victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He knows how to win, no matter what it takes to accomplish it.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO