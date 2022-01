After losing two consecutive games last week, the New York Knicks found the win column once again on Tuesday evening, thanks to an electrifying performance from Julius Randle. Randle sat out the past two games due to NBA health and safety protocols, and the Knicks felt the brunt of his absence as they lacked physicality inside. The mere presence of Randle opens up opportunities for his teammates, and the Knicks enjoyed his services lavishly against the Pacers, a game they won 104–94.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO