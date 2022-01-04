ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, OH

Christopher John Burrows, 44

Christopher John Burrows, 44, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at The Christ Hospital, in Cincinnati, OH.

Christopher was born October 7, 1977, in Mariemont, OH, to John and Alice Finn Burrows of Russellville, OH.

He was a graduate of Wright State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education, later earning his Masters in Educational Leadership and Administration from the University of Dayton. Christopher began his teaching career at West Union Jr. High, then teaching and serving as Athletic Director at Eastern High School, later becoming principal of the Hillsboro School in 2006. In 2011 he accepted the position of Superintendent of the Western Brown Local School District, and from 2013 to 2020, he held the position of Superintendent of the Georgetown Exempted Village Schools. Christopher also served as Principal of Southern Hills Career and Technical Center and the Family, Parent, and Community Partnership Liaison for the Clermont County Educational Service Center.

In addition to his parents, Christopher is survived by his wife of 20 years, Sarah Mason Burrows; his children, Grace Burrows and fiancé, Evan Wells, Blaise Burrows, Gemma Burrows, Lucia Burrows, Pax Burrows, and Avila Burrows; sister Elizabeth (Nikki) Perkins; grandmother, Louise Finn; Sarah’s parents, his in-laws, David and Jamie Mason; Sarah’s siblings, Jessi (Chris) Owens, Libby (Lee) Gallenstein, Stephen (Kaylee) Mason, and Luke Mason; Sarah’s grandparents, Peggy (Mike Irving) and Roy Arn; and 12 nieces and nephews whom he loved and adored.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at St. Patrick Church in Maysville, KY, with Rev. Michael Black as Celebrant. Burial followed in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Visitation was from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Church.

Memorial donations may be made to The Christopher Burrows Scholarship Fund at Fifth Third Bank.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

