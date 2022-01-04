ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Stopping to help people injured in wrecks

 1 day ago

We all have seen car accidents, but how many of us have stopped to help or call 911?. Being responsible residents when you witness a wreck by stopping to check on the drivers and passengers as well as reporting it to police is important to all involved. It could save a...

okcfox.com

One dead, four injured after driver gets tired at wheel, wrecks car

GOLDSBY, Okla. (KOKH) — An 18-year-old has died after getting tired at the wheel and wrecking his car. The wreck occurred early on Jan. 3, two miles south of Goldsby, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Gabriel Williams of Oklahoma City was driving a 2002 Ford Van with four...
GOLDSBY, OK
searktoday.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Cleveland County wreck

A Rison woman was killed and a Rison man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday on U.S. 63 in Cleveland County. Stephen Vonnie Clark, 60, was traveling north on U.S. 63 when the 2019 Jeep he was driving ran off the right side of the highway and hit a fence and two trees before it came to a stop, facing west, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
State
Texas State
weisradio.com

One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Sunday Morning Wreck in Floyd County, Georgia

A Rockmart, Georgia woman was fatally injured Sunday – in a single-vehicle accident in Floyd County. According to reports – the wreck took place on the southern Rome bypass near Black Bluff Road just before 10:00am. According to reports evidence at the scene indicates that the Toyota truck was traveling south on Georgia Loop 1, when it left the western edge of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and lost control of the vehicle, which rolled several times and ejected both the driver and passenger.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
KETV.com

Two people critically injured in head-on collision

Two people were critically injured in a head-on collision Thursday morning. First responders were called to the intersection of 144th and Q streets around 7:15 a.m. A caller told dispatch a white SUV crossed into oncoming traffic. Paramedics found at least two people injured and took both to area hospitals.
ACCIDENTS
Turnto10.com

Eleven people injured in serious crash in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WJAR) — Eleven people were injured in a serious crash involving a Umass Memorial Medical Center shuttle van on Wednesday morning. Worcester police said one person was thrown from the van following a collision with a jeep in the area of Plantation Street and North Road. Everyone...
WORCESTER, MA
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Two More People Die of Injuries from Montgomery Wreck

Montgomery police say two more people have died after a crash on Eastern Boulevard. Police say the two-car crash happened in the 1500 block of Eastern Boulevard on December 16. That is near the Woodmere Boulevard intersection. The passenger in one of the cars, 21-year-old Amari Hunter, later died at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wevv.com

3 People Injured in Car Crash Tuesday Evening

Once crews arrived on scene to State Road 66 and Grimm road, they found one car was flipped onto its top and multiple people were injured. While crews worked to deploy stabilization measures to the flipped car, Warrick County EMS assisted three people with injuries. Ohio Township Fire Department says...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Click2Houston.com

HCSO: Driver fleeing traffic stop crashes into car, injuring multiple people

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Several people were injured Wednesday when a driver fleeing a traffic stop collided with another car. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver near the intersection of Westfield and Little York Roads. The driver sped off and crashed into another vehicle.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Boxing Insider

David Diamante Seriously Injured Following Motorcycle Wreck

Prior to just about every Matchroom Boxing event, David Diamante strolls his way to the center of the ring, grabs a microphone, and introduces each fighter. While his saying “the fight starts now” has become one of the more recognizable phrases in all of boxing, it will now become something that rings true in his personal life.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5atlanta.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in wreck on I-75 northbound, police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said a motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after a wreck on Interstate 75 on Sunday morning near the southside perimeter of Interstate 285. Police said a sedan was traveling north on I-75 at Cleveland Avenue and struck a motorcycle apparently stopped in a...
ATLANTA, GA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Three people injured in O.B. crash

Three people were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital very early Wednesday morning following a crash and rollover on Barnes Road in Oak Bluffs. The call came in just before midnight, Oak Bluffs Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Foster said. Firefighters and EMS personnel discovered two of the occupants of the vehicle had “self-extricated” however one was trapped, Foster said. Firefighters rescued the trapped occupant with rescue tools, Foster said. The sedan the three were in appeared to have hit a utility pole, then a tree, before rolling onto its side, Foster said. Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, and Tisbury ambulances transported the injured people from the scene. Eversource deemed the pole safe overnight, Foster said, however a crew was expected to return later on Wednesday to repair or replace it. The 20-year-old operator of the sedan, a 2010 Audi, will be charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and a marked lanes violation, according to Oak Bluffs Police Sgt. Nicholas Curelli. Sgt. Curelli said the passengers were 20 and 21 years old.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Romesentinel.com

Utica man killed in Christmas morning crash identified

UTICA — The 61-year-old man who was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Court Street in Utica on Christmas Day has been identified as Perry Hammond, of Utica, according to Utica Police. Police said 31-year-old Jeffrey Jones, of Utica, was driving on Court Street shortly after 2...
UTICA, NY
NBC San Diego

7 People Injured in House Fire in Rolando Neighborhood

Seven people were taken to a hospital with multiple severe injuries after a fire sparked inside a home in the Rolando area Sunday morning, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. Fire officials received a call at around 6 a.m. about a house fire in the 6100 block of Malcolm Drive...
SAN DIEGO, CA
k105.com

Woman critically injured in Bowling Green Rd. wreck identified

The woman involved in a horrific single-vehicle crash on Bowling Green Road (Hwy 185) has been identified. Caroline Meredith, of Grayson County, was ejected from a Ford Explorer when the vehicle flipped in the 6400 block of Bowling Green Road Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:15. The Explorer, traveling north, left...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Rockmart woman killed, 1 injured in Sunday morning wreck on Rome bypass

A Rockmart woman was killed Sunday morning in a single vehicle crash on the southern Rome bypass near Blacks Bluff Road. The driver of that vehicle is in serious condition at a local hospital. According to Sgt. Chris Fincher of the Floyd County Police Deprtment:. Specialized crash investigators from the...
ROME, GA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Wreck kills Branford woman, injures Lake City man

A Branford woman died and a Lake City man is in critical condition after their car hit a tree off a rural road in Hamilton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred early Wednesday morning, about 12:35 a.m., on County Road 135 near Big Shoals State Forest. The Lake City man, 27, was driving an unidentified two-door car and failed to negotiate a curve to the right as the vehicle was headed into White Springs.
BRANFORD, FL

