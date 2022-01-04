ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck in 'The Tender Bar'

Kokomo Perspective
 1 day ago

The Oscar-winner stars in a film...

kokomoperspective.com

DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Livid' And 'Pissed' At Ben Affleck For Trashing His Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner, Feels 'Dragged' Into Family Drama

Jennifer Lopez was allegedly livid with Ben Affleck, for dissing his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Lopez was not pleased after her boyfriend Ben Affleck dissed his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in his interview with Howard Stern. Apparently, she allegedly felt that she was dragged into their family drama when she and Affleck already agreed to never talk about their personal lives in a private interview.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Ben Affleck opens up about Jennifer Garner divorce: 'We had a marriage that didn't work'

Ben Affleck appeared on Tuesday's The Howard Stern Show, and while the two-hour interview was mostly about the actor's career, it naturally got personal at times. Affleck opened up about his 10-year marriage to Jennifer Garner and slammed "horrible" untrue tabloid stories about their divorce. (Remember the nannygate allegations?) The topic got brought up when Stern asked the Oscar winner about his rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Enjoys Walk With Kids After Ben Affleck Said He Felt ‘Trapped’ During Their Marriage

Keeping her head up! Jennifer Garner was spotted out on a walk with her kids after ex Ben Affleck revealed he felt ‘trapped’ while they were married. Jennifer Garner proved, once again, nothing can keep her down! The 49-year-old actress put on a brave face during a walk with her kids on December 14, the same day her ex Ben Affleck, 49, said he felt “trapped” while they were married in a bombshell interview. The Alias star showed off her megawatt smile as she walked alongside daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom she shares with Ben. The former couple are also co-parenting champs to daughter Violet, 16.
RELATIONSHIPS
#The Tender Bar
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Daughter Violet, 16, Sweetly Kiss His Mom Goodbye After Holiday Visit – Photos

Ben Affleck’s mom, Chris Anne Boldt, was seen in the driveway of his Brentwood area home as she left with a suitcase on Dec. 23. Ben Affleck enjoyed some time with his mother Chris Anne Boldt before Christmas. The actor, 49, and his 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck were seen saying goodbye to Chris in the driveway of his Brentwood area home on Thursday, Dec. 23. Chris rolled a small hardshell silver suitcase over to a vehicle as she stayed bundled up in a thin beige colored puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and blue sneakres as she hugged and kissed her eldest grandchild.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Fed Up With Ben Affleck’s Smoking, Anonymous Source Says

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fighting over bad habits? One report says Jolie is fed up with Affleck’s smoking. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the National Enquirer, Lopez is upset with Affleck for smoking. “There have been other women in Ben’s life who wanted him to put down the cigarettes,” an insider says, “but Ben’s been a smoker all his life and it’s not easy to give that up.” Not even Jennifer Garner could get him to stop.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

J.Lo Wears a Festive Sweater and Timberlands for a Family Date With Ben Affleck

J.Lo’s most recent casual outfit is a blast from the past. Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted on a stroll to the Regency Theatre in Los Angeles. For the outing, J.Lo wore a fun, festive sweater paired with ripped skinny jeans and a purple mask. She finished the colorful look with a signature pair of khaki Timberlands. Meanwhile, Ben wore a casual gray T-shirt under a red flannel and black jacket.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Newsweek

Ben Affleck Confirms Reason for Split With Jennifer Lopez in 2004

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship captivated the masses when they first got together almost two decades ago—and their rekindled romance is having the same effect now in 2021. The Batman actor opened up about his high-profile relationship with his former fiancée and shared details about why they called...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Shock: Jennifer Lopez’s Boyfriend Professed His Love For Katie Cherry? Actor’s Fling Didn’t Feel The Same Way

Ben Affleck's former fling, Katie Cherry believes he and Jennifer Lopez are meant for each other. Ben Affleck has been in several relationships throughout his life. He was once engaged to Jennifer Lopez before they called things off in the early 2000s. Affleck then dated and wed Jennifer Garner, but their marriage eventually ended in divorce.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Ben Affleck is reportedly looking to sell his home to get mega mansion with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just might be ready to take the next step in their relationship. According to reports, The Tender Bar actor is looking to sell his $19.2 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades to look for a new home with JLo. The couple have been splitting their time between Los Angeles and Miami since rekindling their romance earlier this year, and now, they might be ready to move in together.
BEAUTY & FASHION

