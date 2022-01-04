ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sara Haines misses The View after 'close contact' with COVID-19 but 'feels fine'... just one day after co-host Whoopi Goldberg was revealed to have tested positive for the virus

By Carly Johnson, George Stark For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Sara Haines, 44, was absent from Tuesday's episode of The View due to COVID-19 exposure.

It comes just one day after it was revaled that co-host Whoopi Goldberg, 66, had skipped out on Monday's episode after testing positive for the virus.

'Sara was in close contact, so she's not here,' said co-host Joy Behar, who joked that the shrinking panel felt 'like Agatha Christie. "And then there were three.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19R0Ve_0dcitC4z00
Precaution: Sara Haines, 44, was absent from Tuesday's episode of The View due to COVID-19 exposure; Sara pictured in 2020

Joy, 79, reassured viewers at home that vaccinated Haines 'feels fine' but is simply 'laying low today' as a precaution.

Comedian/Actress Yvette Nicole Brown was called on last-minute to appear in Sara's place for the episode.

During Monday's episode, which saw the panelists co-hosting from home, they openly discussed how the coronavirus pandemic and its surging Omicron variant had affected their holiday plans.

Sara revealed that she and her two oldest children, son Alec, five, and daughter Sandra Grace, four, had actually ventured to Florida before the holidays.

'I was able to get away for a couple of days with my two oldest kids before the holiday. I was heading to Florida, so I was going into the lion's den,' she said during the at-home episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPFIa_0dcitC4z00
Missing: It comes just one day after co-host Whoopi Goldberg, 66, skipped out on Monday's episode after testing positive for the virus;(L-R) Sara, Whoopi, and Joy Behar pictured in 2018

'But I came out okay. We got to see my parents, my siblings.'

Although she and her children made it out of the Sunshine State unscathed, Sara learned upon her return that her husband Max Shifrin had tested positive for COVID-19.

'I came back to a COVID positive husband. So Max got COVID and we had to quarantine within the house," she explained.

'I had the kids, we were in K-95 masks. We were lucky we were in a house now because we never could have done this in an apartment. But we've stayed clear and I've tested negative four times.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sTGVg_0dcitC4z00
Precaution: 'Sara was in close contact, so she's not here,' revealed co-host Joy Behar, who joked that the shrinking panel felt 'like Agatha Christie. 'And then there were three"'; Sara pictured in 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spzUj_0dcitC4z00
Vacationing: Sara revealed that she and her two oldest children, son Alec, five, and daughter Sandra Grace, four, had actually ventured to Florida before the holidays; Alec and Sandra pictured in December

Haines stressed that she's 'boosted, vaccinated' and that her and her family were 'really prudent with our hands and staying away from each other.

'The kids still ask today, "Can we touch Papa? Is he better yet?"'

Though they had to endure a precautionary period, Sara reassured everyone that her and her family are 'all healthy now.

'We did dodge a bit of a bullet there, but it hit us as well. This one doesn't seem like anyone's going to get out of this one unscathed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmnBb_0dcitC4z00
Unexpected: Although she and her children made it out of the Sunshine State unscathed, Sara learned upon her return that her husband Max Shifrin had tested positive for COVID-19; the family pictured on December 27

Sara and Max, who wed in 2014, share Alec and Sandra, as well as two-year-old son Caleb Joseph.

Haines' co-host Whoopi Goldberg missed Monday's taping of The View after it was announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Behar revealed the news to viewers, assuring them: 'Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild.'

The Oscar-winning actress tested positive over the holiday break and is now recovering at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksgeO_0dcitC4z00
Missing from action: Goldberg's Covid-19 diagnosis was also revealed on the air on Monday by co-host Joy Behar; Whoopi pictured in September

Her COVID-19 diagnosis comes almost two years after a near-fatal bout of pneumonia.

In March 2019, Goldberg revealed that she almost died after developing pneumonia in both lungs.

'I am up and moving around. Not as fast as I'd like to be, but I am OK,' Goldberg said at the time.

The Sister Act star explained that she had pneumonia in both lungs and was also septic.

'I came very, very close to leaving the Earth,' she added. 'Good news, I didn't.'

Early last month, it was also revealed that Goldberg was taking a brief absence from her hosting duties at The View after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22eMjy_0dcitC4z00
Announcement: 'Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild,' said Behar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfbtg_0dcitC4z00
Recovery: The Oscar-winning actress tested positive over the holiday break and is now recovering at home

Once again, Behar, 79, revealed the news saying: 'Whoopi wanted me to tell everyone because she feels fine and healthy but because she was in close contact with someone who tested positive, she won't be here today and tomorrow.'

Behar explained that COVID-19 protocols at The View are incredibly strict and those who've come in contact with the virus are prohibited from entering the premises.

'If you're near someone who has been exposed and is positive, you can't come here. That's the way we operate here.

Goldberg has been open with audiences at home about her coronavirus vaccination journey which began with her very first jab in March.

She proudly announced during a March episode of The View that she'd received her 'first shot at New York's 24-hour vaccination site at the Javits Center' the night prior.

The Sister Act actress stressed to viewers that 'the most important step that everybody can do to end all that's happening is you got to get vaccinated.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cF9TX_0dcitC4z00
Taking a break: Her COVID-19 diagnosis comes almost two years after a near-fatal bout of pneumonia (Pictured above in September this year) 

Despite being happy with her decision to get vaccinated, Whoopi admitted that news coverage of the vaccination process gave her some preliminary nerves.

'Let me tell you, I was sweating. When you look at it on the news, the needle looks this big. It turns out, the needle is this big and I didn't feel it,' she explained, while trying to show the needle size with her fingers.

Goldberg continued: 'That was important. And I said to them, 'How do we tell people that it's not this gigantic thing?' We have to get folks in here to make that decision and also, to do it for other folks.

'This is no joke. People are still dying,' she said, adding that 'we're on the road' to overcoming the pandemic.'

One month later, Whoopi confirmed that she'd received her second COVID-19 vaccine shot.

'It's in, it's good, it's done,' announced the star on the show, before pulling up her sleeve to expose the vaccination site.

'... As you see, I did it. I did it. So, I got my second shot.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jib8C_0dcitC4z00
Close calls: Whoopi's potential exposure to the coronavirus is not the first COVID-19 predicament that's plagued the production of The View in recent months; 

