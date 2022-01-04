ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel and undercard for massive Brit grudge match

By Matt Penn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ArmQC_0dcisqCA00

AMIR KHAN will finally take on longtime Brit rival Kell Brook in a huge grudge match next month in Manchester.

Khan and Brook have been touted for a domestic dust-up for years but have never managed to put pen-to-paper on a deal which suited both parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzTf1_0dcisqCA00
Khan vs Brook will take place on February 19 in Manchester Credit: PA

Now that both fighters are at the ends of their careers, Khan and Brook have put their egos aside at the negotiating table to give boxing fans what they've been after for so long.

Khan hasn't been in action for over two years, having last beat Billy Dib in a farcical fight back in the summer of 2019.

Before that he lost a world title fight at welterweight against pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford, who he's know training with in Nebraska ahead of his clash with Brook.

And it was Crawford who Brook last fought in November 2020, when Bud stopped Special K in the fourth round of their Las Vegas match-up.

In a fight which could define both fighters' careers, Brook and Khan will put it all on the line when they meet in the middle of the ring at the AO Arena in February.

When is Khan vs Brook?

  • Khan's massive clash with Brook will take place on Saturday, February 19 in Manchester.
  • The bout will be held at the AO Arena, which recently hosted Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker 2.
  • The event sold out in minutes and there will be 20,000 fans in attendance at the event.
  • Ring-walks for the main event will get underway from around 10.30pm UK time.

What channel is Khan vs Brook and can it be live streamed?

  • Khan vs Brook will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena for fans in the UK.
  • Boxxer are promoting the show.
  • You can live stream the action from the NOW TV or Sky Go app, both of which are available for download onto your mobile or tablet device.

Khan vs Brook FULL CARD

The full undercard for Khan vs Brook has yet to be fully confirmed but it's expected to be a night filled with prospective talent.

  • Amir Khan vs Kell Brook - welterweight
  • Bradley Rea vs TBA - middleweight
  • Viddal Riley vs TBA - cruiserweight
  • Adam Azim vs TBA - lightweight
  • Hassan Azim vs TBA - welterweight

What has been said?

Khan said: "In the past 10 years I have fought two of the best pound-for-pound best fighters.

"I have never run from Kell. I have never needed to. What I have achieved speaks for itself.

"There is no point crying about the past. In the past he hasn't deserved this fight. Come February 19 it will be time to see if he can back those words up.

"I am coming levels down by taking this fight. I have fought the best in the world. I have conquered America.

"But people want to see me punch him in the face.

"It's my time now to put him in his place and move onto bigger and better things."

Brook said: "He's in cuckoo land.

"You are getting knocked clean out. I will knock you spark out. That's when Amir Khan will hit the deck for the final time.

"He's always veered off, never given me respect, never acknowledged me.

"He has said: 'Win a world title then I will fight you, fight this guy then I will fight you'. He has run away.

"It has got to a part of his career where there is nowhere else for him to run.

"I have wanted it for many years."

Comments / 0

