Coronavirus: Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” announced Tuesday that the show will be canceled through the end of the week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“The good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!),” he wrote in a Twitter post. “… Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

“Late Night” is the latest show to be impacted by a rising number of COVID-19 cases reported nationwide, fueled by the arrival of the omicron variant. Officials first detected the variant in the U.S. on Dec. 1. In the weeks since, it has grown to become the dominant variant linked to coronavirus infections nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last month, “Saturday Night Live” scrapped plans to tape its regular show with a live audience and musical guest because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, NPR reported. Instead, host Paul Rudd appeared with a pared-down cast and guest stars Tom Hanks and Tina Fey. On Monday, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon said he tested positive for COVID-19 while the show was on holiday break.

An unidentified source told The New York Times that on-air talent at “Late Night” has been undergoing daily COVID-19 testing. Meyers, who helmed the show for its Monday broadcast, tested negative that day, according to the Times.

Officials have confirmed 56.6 million COVID-19 infections and reported more than 828,000 deaths nationwide, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 294.1 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, resulting in over 5.4 million deaths, according to the university.

©2022 Cox Media Group

