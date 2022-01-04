ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

CBJ salute First Responders at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, January 8

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate First Responders Night, presented by Jets Pizza, with a multitude of game-night recognitions and themed attractions on Saturday, January 8 as the Jackets host the New Jersey Devils. Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. A portion of every theme ticket sold will...

Nuts & Bolts: The homestand begins against Calgary

The Lightning are 7-0-1 in their last eight games at AMALIE Arena. After splitting games against the Rangers and Blue Jackets on the road, the Bolts return home to host the Flames in Tampa on Thursday night. When: Thursday, January 6 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa,...
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to steady the ship in New Jersey

BLUE JACKETS (15-15-1) at DEVILS (13-16-5) Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, Prudential Center, Newark, N.J. The Blue Jackets have lost consecutive games against two of the best teams in the league in Carolina and Tampa Bay. They have to make sure that the next team to beat them isn't themselves. When...
CBJ announce additional roster moves

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Dean Kukan off Injured Reserve and placed goaltender Daniil Tarasov on Injured Reserve, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The club has also activated goaltender Joonas Korpisalo off the NHL's COVID-19 non-roster, placed left wing Gregory Hofmann on the non-roster list and added goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to the roster on emergency conditions from the taxi squad.
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets take on Lightning in Nationwide Arena

BLUE JACKETS (15-14-1) vs. LIGHTNING (21-8-5) Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, Nationwide Arena. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship) Columbus gave up seven unanswered goals to allow Carolina to rally from a 4-0 deficit and take a 7-4 victory...
Bid on game-used jerseys and equipment from the Winter Classic

Proceeds from the online auction at blues.givesmart.com will benefit Blues for Kids. Fans can take home their own piece of the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic by bidding on game-worn jerseys and game-used equipment from the St. Louis Blues' 6-4 win in Minnesota. Two separate auctions will take place over...
Projected Lineup: Jan. 5 at Pittsburgh

For the first time since one practice in late November, the St. Louis Blues have a fully-healthy forward group. That means Brayden Schenn is ready to go and will be in the lineup Wednesday when the Blues, who are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games, face off against the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins, who are 8-1-1 in their last 10.
Joining the Goalie Union

Seattle is a hockey town and Washington is a hockey state. This is a fact proven even before the Kraken officially joined the NHL for the 2021-22 season. Look no farther than Richland, WA, where Hudson Koegler, 6, and his brothers, Noah, 11, and Bentley, 4, "live and breathe hockey," says their grandfather and fellow Kraken fan, Bob Burrier.
Detroit reassigns three to taxi squad

Barber, 27, joined the organization when he signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings prior the 2020-21 season and made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 18 vs. New Jersey. Barber has appeared in 55 games with the Griffins over the last two seasons, totaling 53 points (28-25-53) and 36 penalty minutes. Last season, he was named to the Central Division All-Star Team after leading Grand Rapids with 20 goals and 34 points in 32 games. The Pittsburgh, Penn., native is a veteran of 336 AHL games, posting 267 points (133-134-267) and 240 penalty minutes over seven seasons with the Hershey Bears, Laval Rocket, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Griffins. Barber previously saw NHL action with the Washington Capitals (2016-17) and Montreal Canadiens (2019-20), picking up two penalty minutes in 12 games. The 6-foot, 190-pound winger also has 15 points (5-10-15) in 38 career AHL postseason games.
Deeper Dive: Why The Canes Comeback Was More Impressive Than It Looks

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday, in which they scored seven unanswered goals, was something to behold for a variety of reasons. For starters, it was the first time in almost 33 years that an NHL team has come from down four to...
Bannister joining Blues in Pittsburgh

Due to Assistant Coach Mike Van Ryn in COVID-19 protocols and Assistant Coach Steve Ott dealing with a back issue, Springfield Thunderbirds Head Coach Drew Bannister will join the team to assist the coaching staff for Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh. Bannister is in his fourth season coaching the Blues' American...
Recap: Bertuzzi, Suter both score twice as Red Wings upend Sharks, 6-2

DETROIT -- Good things come to those who wait. The Detroit Red Wings snapped a 100-game streak without scoring a short-handed goal by netting back-to-back shorties 37 seconds apart in the second period, lifting Detroit to a 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena.
bardown.com

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
Game Day: 01.06.22 at PHI

PIT: 19 - 8- 5 (43 pts) The Penguins head to Philadelphia to take on their cross-state rival Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. As a friendly reminder, tonight's game will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, and will not be available via traditional cable. Pittsburgh has points in 14 of its last 20 games against Philadelphia (11-6-3). The Penguins are 4-2-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents this season. Tonight's game is the first game of the Penguins' season-long six-game road trip.
The future is now: Boldy, Rossi set to make NHL debuts Thursday night

ST. PAUL -- Needing some new life and an injection of fresh energy, the Wild recalled arguably its two top prospects on Tuesday morning, as 2019 and 2020 First Round selections Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi arrived on the NHL scene. Each player will make their debuts in the league...
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goaltender Hunter Jones from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Hunter Jones from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the taxi squad, recalled goaltender Andrew Hammond from the taxi squad under emergency conditions and assigned goaltender Zane McIntyre to the Iowa Wild.
Preview: Blues at Penguins

BLUES After a 6-4 win over division-rival Minnesota Wild in the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the St. Louis Blues look to keep collecting points as they travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The cold didn't seem bother the Blues too much - they brought some serious heat to both the...
