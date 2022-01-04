ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staffing issues force temporary shutdown of maternity ward at Florida hospital

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida hospital was forced to temporarily close its maternity ward due to staff shortages.

Expecting mothers who were planning on giving birth at Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale will now have to find another option, reported the Associated Press.

“In the best interest of patient safety, the Labor and Delivery unit is on diversion until further notice,” Holy Cross spokeswoman Christine Walker said.

Both the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Post-Partum units at the hospital remain open, Walker said.

Nearby hospitals are taking on patients from Holy Cross in the meantime, reported AP.

“We’ve been receiving a few of their patients and working closely with them to ensure that they get safe high-quality care,” Leah Carpenter, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Memorial, told NBC 6.

