ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Why did the Chicken Leave the Yard?

By Micah Drew
Flathead Beacon
 1 day ago

8:37 a.m. A man slumped over the wheel of his parked car was just trying to warm up. 9:39 a.m....

flatheadbeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespruce.com

Why Are My Tomato Leaves Turning Purple?

Some tomatoes varieties have naturally purplish foliage like 'Indigo Rose' which produces cherry-sized purple fruits high in antioxidants. However, the most common reason for tomato leaves turning purple is potassium deficiency. Other nutrient problems, as well as leaf burn and viral and pest infestations, may also cause this issue. Read on to learn about these various causes, possible treatments, and means of prevention.
AGRICULTURE
psychologytoday.com

Why Did Humans Domesticate Dogs?

The grey wolf is the ancestor of the domestic dog. Dogs were domesticated earlier than any other animal. When, where, and how dogs were domesticated are still highly debated in archeology and genetics. A while ago, on a warm summer evening in Northern Poland, I went into the forest with...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Newborn boy found abandoned in box with note saying: ‘My mom is so sad to do this’

A newborn baby has been found abandoned in a cardboard box in Fairbanks, Alaska along with a note saying “my mom is so sad to do this”. The baby was found at around 2pm local time on New Year’s Eve, according to Alaska State Troopers. A woman found the box with the child bundled in blankets. The baby was taken to hospital and “was found to be in good health”, police said. The note found alongside the child said “Please help me!!!”, and added that the child was born 12 weeks premature. “My parents and grandparents don’t have food...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens
247tempo.com

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10...
PETS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy