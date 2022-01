Pacific Life Insurance will pay a penalty of $3 million for violating New York insurance law in connection with the company’s pension risk transfer business. The New York State Department of Financial Services said in a release that an investigation it conducted found that Pacific Life solicited and engaged in the business in New York without a license. The state said the penalty constitutes the third enforcement action it has taken against unlicensed operators in the pension risk transfer business.

