Accidents

Mobile home fire in Delhi Township

WLNS
 1 day ago

www.wlns.com

wmix94.com

Fire at vacant mobile home in Centralia deemed suspicious

CENTRALIA, IL — A vacant home in the Brookside Mobile Home Park was destroyed by fire Sunday morning. According to the Centralia Fire Protection District, flames were coming from the roof and walls when firefighters arrived around 6:40 a.m. at the 1216 South Brookside home. The home had been empty for approximately five years and there were no utilities. However, neighbors reported seeing people recently going in and out of the home, so the cause of the fire is considered suspicious in nature.
CENTRALIA, IL
kwhi.com

NO ONE INJURED AFTER MOBILE HOME FIRE IN CHAPPELL HILL

No injuries are reported after a mobile home fire this (Wednesday) morning in Chappell Hill. Just before 7:15 a.m., the Chappell Hill and Meyersville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a report of a structure fire in the 4300 block of Little Cedar Creek Road. Firefighters arrived to find the northwest...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
southernillinoisnow.com

Fire destroys vacant mobile home in Brookside Mobile Home Park

Fire destroyed a vacant home in the Brookside Mobile Home Park Sunday morning. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says the fire at 1216 South Brookside was through the walls and roof upon their arrival. Neighbors reported seeing people in and out of the home. There were no utilities,...
BROOKSIDE TOWNSHIP, IL
WTVM

Woman charged with arson after Talbot County mobile home set on fire

SHILOH, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is behind bars following her alleged connection to a 2019 mobile home fire in Talbot County. Georgia Insurance and Safety Commissioner John King announced 38-year-old Kimberly Holmes, of Woodland, Georgia, has been charged with first degree arson. On September 15, 2019, authorities say a...
TALBOT COUNTY, GA
WBOC

Accidental Fire Causes $15k in Damages to Mobile Home in Hebron

HEBRON, Md.- An accidental house fire has caused $15,000 in damages to a mobile home in Hebron Sunday afternoon. The Maryland State Fire Marshal says, the fire happened at a one story wood-frame single wide mobile home at 26718 Wood Ave., just before 3:50 p.m when the neighbors noticed the fire.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Man Dies In Edison Mobile Home Fire: Report

An unidentified man was killed by a fire that swept through his mobile home in Central Jersey, according to NJ Advance Media. Smoke billowed out of a trailer on Plainfield Avenue off Route 1 when firefighters arrived around 10:30 a.m., fire officials told the outlet. The man was pronounced dead...
ACCIDENTS
WSLS

Mobile home deemed total loss after fire in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS says a mobile home is a total loss following a fire Saturday morning. At about 9:40 a.m., crews were sent to 1100 Overbrook St NW for a report of the fire. Authorities say the mobile home was completely engulfed in the fire and it started to spread to a nearby trailer.
ROANOKE, VA
KDRV

FireWatch: One dead after mobile home catches fire near Hugo

HUGO, Ore. — One person was found dead after a mobile home caught fire and collapsed near Hugo on Monday evening, according to Rural Metro Fire. Josephine County dispatch began receiving a number of 911 calls about the fire shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Rural Metro, coming from neighbors in the area and drivers along I-5.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
WBIR

Woman found dead after Friendsville mobile home fire

Blount County authorities are looking into the circumstances behind the death of a woman found in a burned mobile home in Friendsville. According to the Blount County Sheriff's Office, authorities were alerted about 6:15 p.m. Monday about the blaze on Hamil Road. "Firefighters with Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department and Greenback...
FRIENDSVILLE, TN
wcbi.com

Winston County man dead after mobile home fire

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is dead after an early morning fire in Winston County. Winston County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Keith Alexander says the fire happened on Davie Road about midnight. 62-year-old Jimmy Goss died inside his mobile home. Alexander believes a kerosene heater is...
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
ksro.com

One Injured by Smoke Inhalation at Petaluma Mobile Home Fire

A fire at a Petaluma mobile home park sends one person to the hospital for minor injuries. Yesterday just after 4 PM, Petaluma Fire and Rancho Adobe were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the Leisure Lake Mobile Home Park, located at 300 Stony Point Road. A Rancho Adobe Engine arrived on the scene first and found light to moderate smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters made entry and were able to remove the person inside, who sustained minor injuries related to smoke inhalation and was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital for further evaluation. The cause remains under investigation but early evidence suggests it was smoking related. Total damage to the structure and items within were estimated at $75,000.
PETALUMA, CA
WLNS

Car through building in East Lansing

Biden administration finalizing purchase of 500M rapid COVID tests | Rush Hour. China 2022: Omicron complicates start of Winter Olympics. President Biden offers support to small meat producers with $1 billion plan. Parenting Connection: How to re-energize kids post-holiday break. Do cloth masks work against Omicron? | The Donlon Report.
EAST LANSING, MI

