Mobile home fire in Delhi Township

A fire at a Petaluma mobile home park sends one person to the hospital for minor injuries. Yesterday just after 4 PM, Petaluma Fire and Rancho Adobe were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the Leisure Lake Mobile Home Park, located at 300 Stony Point Road. A Rancho Adobe Engine arrived on the scene first and found light to moderate smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters made entry and were able to remove the person inside, who sustained minor injuries related to smoke inhalation and was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital for further evaluation. The cause remains under investigation but early evidence suggests it was smoking related. Total damage to the structure and items within were estimated at $75,000.
