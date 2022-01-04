Mobile home fire in Delhi Township

CENTRALIA, IL — A vacant home in the Brookside Mobile Home Park was destroyed by fire Sunday morning. According to the Centralia Fire Protection District, flames were coming from the roof and walls when firefighters arrived around 6:40 a.m. at the 1216 South Brookside home. The home had been empty for approximately five years and there were no utilities. However, neighbors reported seeing people recently going in and out of the home, so the cause of the fire is considered suspicious in nature.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO