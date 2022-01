After a week of anticipation, the newest members of the Dynamic Discs team have been unveiled and Dynamic ownership could not be more excited for what the future has in store. Dynamic announced Monday that it had signed last year’s Waco Annual Charity Event and Disc Golf Pro Tour All-Star event winner Kona Panis who comes to Dynamic after time with Innova. Panis’ announcement was followed by Dynamic’s announcement that it had signed former two-time world champion and top-rated men’s competitor Ricky Wysocki Tuesday.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO