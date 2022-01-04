ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NVIDIA to Release New Budget GPU, the RTX 3050, on January 27 for $249 [CES 2022]

By Samuel Huang
gstylemag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot to be outdone by AMD’s announcement of a budget Radeon GPU, NVIDIA today announced that they’ll also be releasing a budget-friendly entry GPU, the RTX 3050, on January 27, 2022. The RTX 3050 will also...

